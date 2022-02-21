Westbound Turner Turnpike closed at Oklahoma 66 due to collision

A crash on the Turner Turnpike has closed the westbound lanes of the Turnpike, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

The westbound lanes are closed at Oklahoma 66 just past the Interstate 44 and Interstate 244 junction.

Traffic is being diverted onto Oklahoma 66 through Sapulpa and is being allowed back on the Turnpike at Oklahoma 97 in Sapulpa.

ODOT did not provide any estimate for how long the closure will last or the severity of the collision.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a news release the collision was being treated as an injury collision.