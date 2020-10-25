 Skip to main content
Weekly Sports Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 29

SSJH 9th Football hosts Sapulpa Blue, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

CPHS Varsity Football hosts Bartlesville, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2

CPHS JV Football at Bartlesville, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

CPHS Varsity Football at Putnam City West, 7 p.m.

