Weekly Sports Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 29
SSJH 9th Football hosts Sapulpa Blue, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
CPHS Varsity Football hosts Bartlesville, 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2
CPHS JV Football at Bartlesville, 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
CPHS Varsity Football at Putnam City West, 7 p.m.
Shawn Hein
Staff Writer
I'm the Owasso Reporter sports editor. Phone: 918-272-1155
