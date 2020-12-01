 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekly Sports Schedule

Weekly Sports Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 10

CPHS Varsity Girls Basketball at Bixby Tournament, TBD

CPHS Varsity Wrestling hosts Stillwater, 7 p.m.

SSJH Gold Wrestling hosts Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

CPHS Varsity Girls Basketball at Bixby Tournament, TBD

CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Perry Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m.

CPHS JV Wrestling at Nathan Hale, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

CPHS Varsity Girls Basketball at Bixby Tournament, TBD

CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Perry Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 14

CPHS 9th Boys Basketball hosts Muskogee, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

CPHS Varsity (G/B) Basketball at Muskogee, 6:30/8 p.m.

CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Mustang, 6 p.m.

CPHS JV (G/B) Basketball at Muskogee, 4/5 p.m.

CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball hosts Union Red, 6:30/7:30 p.m.

CBMS 8th White Boys Basketball hosts Union White, 5:30 p.m.

SSJH Gold Wrestling at Mustang, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17

CPHS 9th (G/B) Basketball hosts Union White, 6:30/7:30 p.m.

CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball at BA Black, 6/7 p.m.

CBMS 8th White Boys Basketball at BA Gold, 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18

CPHS JV Wrestling at Cleveland Tourney, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19

CPHS JV Wrestling at Cleveland Tourney, 9 a.m.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News