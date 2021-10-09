 Skip to main content
WEEK 7 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
WEEK 7 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Pryor at Memorial, 1 p.m.

Adair at Kansas

Afton at Quapaw

Allen at Stroud

Putnam West at B.T. Washington

Covington-Douglas at Barnsdall

Bartlesville at Ponca City

Morris at Beggs

Holland Hall at Berryhill

Bishop Kelley at Rogers

Sand Springs at Bixby

Bristow at Cleveland

Yukon at Broken Arrow

Broken Bow at McLain

Caney Valley at North Rock Creek

Panama at Cascia Hall

Oologah at Catoosa

Central at Verdigris

Westville at Checotah

Pawnee at Chelsea

Choctaw at Muskogee

Chouteau at Woodland

Tahlequah at Claremore

Watts at Claremore Christian

Dewey at Claremore Sequoyah

Collinsville at Glenpool

Copan at Wesleyan Christian

McAlester at Coweta

Cushing at OKC John Marshall

Webbers Falls at Dewar

Drumright at Regent Prep

Durant at Edison

Shawnee at East Central

Jenks at Edmond Santa Fe

Eufaula at Wilburton

Sallisaw at Fort Gibson

Prue at Foyil

Gore at Porter

Grove at Skiatook

Sapulpa at Hale

Haskell at Okmulgee

Kiefer at Henryetta

Hominy at Morrison

Mannford at Inola

Vinita at Jay

Kellyville at Jones

Summit Christian at Keota

Konawa at Mounds

Lawton at Stillwater

Wewoka at Liberty

Lincoln Christian at Seminole

Metro Christian at Victory Christian

Miami at Wagoner

Norman North at Putnam City

Nowata at Rejoice Christian

Savanna at Okemah

Oklahoma Union at Pawhuska

Olive at Pioneer

Pocola at Vian

Poteau at Stilwell

Tahlequah Sequoyah at Stigler

Depew at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.

Muldrow at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoore at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

NOAH at Crossover Prep

Westmoore at Norman

Sperry at Salina

Union at Moore

