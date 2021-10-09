WEEK 6 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Thursday
Norman North 29, Moore 6
Friday
Stillwater 56, OKC Grant 6
Bixby 70, Choctaw 7
B.T. Washington 37, Sand Springs 32
Jenks 49, Norman 21
Wagoner 56, Catoosa 0
Bishop Kelley 41, Edison 0
Collinsville 27, Claremore 3
Beggs 24, Metro Christian 22
Broken Arrow 47, Edmond Memorial 14
Central 46, Mannford 7
Coweta 57, East Central 0
Glenpool 40, Memorial 0
Holland Hall 48, Vinita 12
Owasso 41, Edmond North 3
Tahlequah 21, Sapulpa 14
Adair 28, Sperry 22
Muskogee 49, Bartlesville 14
Ponca City 43, Putnam City West 6
Rejoice Christian 63, Claremore Sequoyah 0
Union 48, Mustang 10
Verdigris 46, Inola 6
Fort Gibson 60, McLain 8
Skiatook 35, Cleveland 21
Lincoln Christian 56, Westville 14
Pryor 66, Hale 14
Shawnee 29, Rogers 6
Vian 35, Cascia Hall 28
Berryhill 38, Jay 0
Kiefer 56, Okmulgee 8
Oologah 47, Miami 28
Pawhuska 57, Quapaw 6
Regent Prep 49, Depew 0
Edmond Santa Fe 27, Yukon 20
Caney Valley 21, Chelsea 20
Cushing 49, Tecumseh 6
Dewey 40, Nowata 16
Hominy 46, Chouteau 12
Eufaula 49, Atoka 0
McAlester 56, Durant 21
Barnsdall 38, Olive 22
Davenport 48, Foyil 0
Dewar 83, Porum 6
Drumright 82, Prue 32
Fairland 58, Afton 0
Grove 34, Bristow 28
Henryetta 28, Morris 9
Liberty 23, Allen 18
Morrison 43, Woodland 6
Mounds 69, Savanna 0
NOAH 33, Pawnee 14
Okemah 36, Wewoka 26
Porter 34, Hulbert 7
Poteau 52, Sallisaw 0
Salina 21, Kansas 7
Seminole 39, Checotah 35
Stroud 50, Konawa 0
Summit Christian 45, Arkoma 8
Wesleyan Christian 48, Medford 0
Victory Christian 50, Haskell 6
Prague 40, Kellyville 0
Commerce 49, Wyandotte 6
Timberlake 48, Deer Creek-Lamont 0