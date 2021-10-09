 Skip to main content
WEEK 6 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 6 SCOREBOARD

WEEK 6 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

  • Updated
  • 0

Thursday

Norman North 29, Moore 6

Friday

Stillwater 56, OKC Grant 6

Bixby 70, Choctaw 7

B.T. Washington 37, Sand Springs 32

Jenks 49, Norman 21

Wagoner 56, Catoosa 0

Bishop Kelley 41, Edison 0

Collinsville 27, Claremore 3

Beggs 24, Metro Christian 22

Broken Arrow 47, Edmond Memorial 14

Central 46, Mannford 7

Coweta 57, East Central 0

Glenpool 40, Memorial 0

Holland Hall 48, Vinita 12

Owasso 41, Edmond North 3

Tahlequah 21, Sapulpa 14

Adair 28, Sperry 22

Muskogee 49, Bartlesville 14

Ponca City 43, Putnam City West 6

Rejoice Christian 63, Claremore Sequoyah 0

Union 48, Mustang 10

Verdigris 46, Inola 6

Fort Gibson 60, McLain 8

Skiatook 35, Cleveland 21

Lincoln Christian 56, Westville 14

Pryor 66, Hale 14

Shawnee 29, Rogers 6

Vian 35, Cascia Hall 28

Berryhill 38, Jay 0

Kiefer 56, Okmulgee 8

Oologah 47, Miami 28

Pawhuska 57, Quapaw 6

Regent Prep 49, Depew 0

Edmond Santa Fe 27, Yukon 20

Caney Valley 21, Chelsea 20

Cushing 49, Tecumseh 6

Dewey 40, Nowata 16

Hominy 46, Chouteau 12

Eufaula 49, Atoka 0

McAlester 56, Durant 21

Barnsdall 38, Olive 22

Davenport 48, Foyil 0

Dewar 83, Porum 6

Drumright 82, Prue 32

Fairland 58, Afton 0

Grove 34, Bristow 28

Henryetta 28, Morris 9

Liberty 23, Allen 18

Morrison 43, Woodland 6

Mounds 69, Savanna 0

NOAH 33, Pawnee 14

Okemah 36, Wewoka 26

Porter 34, Hulbert 7

Poteau 52, Sallisaw 0

Salina 21, Kansas 7

Seminole 39, Checotah 35

Stroud 50, Konawa 0

Summit Christian 45, Arkoma 8

Wesleyan Christian 48, Medford 0

Victory Christian 50, Haskell 6

Prague 40, Kellyville 0

Commerce 49, Wyandotte 6

Timberlake 48, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

