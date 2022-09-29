 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 5 high school kickoff: Hale looks to end losing streak; Tyson Williams shines in Bixby's secondary

One of the area's top recruits has an interesting conversation with Dean Ruhl in this bonus edition of the OK Preps Extra podcast. Why did he pick Arkansas? Why didn't he pick USC or Notre Dame? What are his thoughts on NIL? Tease also talks about why he remains loyal to Booker T. Washington while some other high profile athletes have left for other schools.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

29: Consecutive losses for Nathan Hale. The Rangers haven’t won a game since 2019, but they will look to end that streak against Edison on Friday.

17: Years since Sand Springs and Tahlequah's only previous meeting on a Sept. 30 — The Sandites won that 2005 game, 55-35. They meet again Friday.

38.7: Average points East Central has scored against Memorial in the past three meetings. In that span, the Cardinals have allowed the Chargers to average only 11 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tyson Williams, DB, Bixby

Through four games, the senior has accounted for 13 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery, and he leads the Spartans in passes defensed with seven. Watch for Williams to continue his defensive prowess against Southmoore.

Brody Younger, QB, Tahlequah

Junior quarterback has completed 41-of-73 passes for 701 yards and five touchdowns in four games for the Tigers. Younger will aim to continue building his resume against Sand Springs.

Trenden Collins, RB, Muldrow

Senior running back has garnered 1,053 yards and 14 touchdowns in five games for the Bulldogs. Collins will continue his success against Berryhill on Friday.

Carson Parks, LB, Warner

Ranks second in the state in total tackles with 61. The senior linebacker will lead the Eagles’ defense against Okemah.

Jentry Pendergraft, MLB, Kiefer

Accounted for seven sacks in four games for the Trojans. The junior will look to add to his total against Sperry.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World

