Week 4’s must-see game: Owasso (3-0) at Union (2-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday
Where: Union-Tuttle Stadium
The matchup: The winner of this district opener will be in the driver’s seat in 6AI-2. Owasso is ranked No. 1 and Union is No. 3. Both teams defeated Broken Arrow — Owasso 42-3 and Union 38-28. These teams have combined for three of the past five state titles in 6AI. Owasso won last year’s meeting, 34-14.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.