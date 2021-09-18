 Skip to main content
Week 4's must-see game: Owasso (3-0) at Union (2-1)
Week 4's must-see game: Owasso (3-0) at Union (2-1)

Union quarterback Grayson Tempest is pursued by Owasso’s defense during Owasso’s 34-14 win last year. Tempest will face Owasso again on Friday.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Week 4’s must-see game: Owasso (3-0) at Union (2-1)

When: 7:05 p.m. Friday

Where: Union-Tuttle Stadium

The matchup: The winner of this district opener will be in the driver’s seat in 6AI-2. Owasso is ranked No. 1 and Union is No. 3. Both teams defeated Broken Arrow — Owasso 42-3 and Union 38-28. These teams have combined for three of the past five state titles in 6AI. Owasso won last year’s meeting, 34-14.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23
