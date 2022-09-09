 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WEEK 2 SCOREBOARD

Week 2: High school scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Locust Grove 22, Adair 8

Wetumka 45, Drumright 0

Moore 42, Norman 7

Friday

Bixby 67, Sand Springs 3

Del City 41, Midwest City 0

Union 38, Jenks 3

Muskogee 35, Mwc Carl Albert 28

Choctaw 46, Westmoore 20

Wagoner 43, Tahlequah 3

Edison 43, Memorial 7

Cascia Hall 28, Berryhill 21

Claremore 35, Oologah 33

People are also reading…

Collinsville 63, Skiatook 20

Sperry 34, Glenpool 7

Stillwater 55, Yukon 9

Verdigris 47, Catoosa 14

Edmond Deer Creek 24, Mustang 21

Okc Capitol Hill 14, Okc U.S. Grant 7

Okc Mt. St. Mary 42, Okc Northwest Classen 19

Rejoice Christian 70, Beggs 16

Sapulpa 27, Bartlesville 21

Hominy 27, Pawhuska 22

Mannford 35, Cleveland 7

Putnam City 37, Putnam City West 8

Eufaula 49, Tahlequah Sequoyah 14

Lincoln Christian 42, Vian 0

Metro Christian 35, Poteau 31

Moore 42, Norman 7

Okc Bishop Mcguinness 35, Bishop Kelley 6

Shiloh Christian (Ark.) 72, Victory Christian 33

Chelsea 50, Nowata 20

Regent Prep 42, Davenport 0

Vinita 44, Dewey 6

Wesleyan Christian 54, Claremore Christian 8

Edmond Memorial 42, Edmond North 21

Miami 34, Inola 7

Mcalester 34, Ada 0

Norman North 28, Edmond Santa Fe 20

Barnsdall 44, Summit Christian 42

Broken Bow 21, Idabel 20

Caney Valley 38, Wyandotte 0

Gore 55, Mounds 21

Grove 49, Jay 6

Kansas 49, Fairland 6

Ketchum 34, Liberty 0

Madill 46, Dickson 0

Newcastle 30, Plainview 13

Newkirk 31, Woodland 30

Salina 34, Chouteau 28

Stilwell 36, Keys 16

Tecumseh 34, Seminole 8

Saturday

B.T. Washington at McLain, 2 p.m.

Lawton at Lawton MacArthur

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert