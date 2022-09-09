Week 2: High school scoreboard

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Locust Grove 22, Adair 8
Wetumka 45, Drumright 0
Moore 42, Norman 7
Friday
Bixby 67, Sand Springs 3
Del City 41, Midwest City 0
Union 38, Jenks 3
Muskogee 35, Mwc Carl Albert 28
Choctaw 46, Westmoore 20
Wagoner 43, Tahlequah 3
Edison 43, Memorial 7
Cascia Hall 28, Berryhill 21
Claremore 35, Oologah 33
Collinsville 63, Skiatook 20
Sperry 34, Glenpool 7
Stillwater 55, Yukon 9
Verdigris 47, Catoosa 14
Edmond Deer Creek 24, Mustang 21
Okc Capitol Hill 14, Okc U.S. Grant 7
Okc Mt. St. Mary 42, Okc Northwest Classen 19
Rejoice Christian 70, Beggs 16
Sapulpa 27, Bartlesville 21
Hominy 27, Pawhuska 22
Mannford 35, Cleveland 7
Putnam City 37, Putnam City West 8
Eufaula 49, Tahlequah Sequoyah 14
Lincoln Christian 42, Vian 0
Metro Christian 35, Poteau 31
Okc Bishop Mcguinness 35, Bishop Kelley 6
Shiloh Christian (Ark.) 72, Victory Christian 33
Chelsea 50, Nowata 20
Regent Prep 42, Davenport 0
Vinita 44, Dewey 6
Wesleyan Christian 54, Claremore Christian 8
Edmond Memorial 42, Edmond North 21
Miami 34, Inola 7
Mcalester 34, Ada 0
Norman North 28, Edmond Santa Fe 20
Barnsdall 44, Summit Christian 42
Broken Bow 21, Idabel 20
Caney Valley 38, Wyandotte 0
Gore 55, Mounds 21
Grove 49, Jay 6
Kansas 49, Fairland 6
Ketchum 34, Liberty 0
Madill 46, Dickson 0
Newcastle 30, Plainview 13
Newkirk 31, Woodland 30
Salina 34, Chouteau 28
Stilwell 36, Keys 16
Tecumseh 34, Seminole 8
Saturday
B.T. Washington at McLain, 2 p.m.
Lawton at Lawton MacArthur