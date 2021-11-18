WEEK 12 SCHEDULE

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Class 6AI
Broken Arrow (8-3) vs. Union (10-1) at Owasso
Jenks (10-1) vs. Mustang (7-4) at Putnam City
Class 6AII
Bixby (11-0) vs. Stillwater (9-2) at Langston
Sand Springs (8-3) vs. Edmond Deer Creek (9-2) at Yukon
Class 5A
Pryor (9-2) at Lawton MacArthur (10-1)
Guthrie (10-1) at McAlester (11-0)
Coweta (10-1) at Carl Albert (9-2)
McGuinness (7-4) at Collinsville (11-0)
Class 4A
Bristow (9-2) at Clinton (10-1)
Elk City (9-2) at Grove (10-1)
Wagoner (9-2) at Tuttle (11-0)
Blanchard (8-3) at Poteau (10-1)
Class 3A
Berryhill (9-2) at Heritage Hall (11-0)
Sulphur (8-3) at Lincoln Christian (11-0)
Verdigris (10-1) at Plainview (8-3)
Perkins-Tryon (9-2) at Holland Hall (10-1)
Class 2A
Community Christian (9-2) at Oklahoma Christian School (11-0)
Metro Christian (8-3) at Eufaula (10-1)
Chandler (8-3) at Marlow (11-0)
Cascia Hall (8-3) at Victory Christian (9-2)
Beggs (9-2) at Vian (10-1)
Lindsay (7-4) at Crossings Christian (9-2)
Antlers (9-2) at Rejoice Christian (10-1)
Jones (8-3) at Washington (11-0)
Class A
Tonkawa (8-2) at Fairview (11-0)
Stroud (6-5) at Morrison (8-3), 7:30 p.m.
Minco (8-3) at Ringling (11-0)
Pawnee (5-5) at Mounds (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
Colcord (9-2) at Pawhuska (9-2
Elmore City-Pernell (9-1) at Burns Flat-Dill City (8-3)
Woodland (9-2) at Gore (11-0)
Hooker (10-1) at Cashion (9-1)
Class B
Tipton (7-3) at Laverne (9-0)
Regent Prep (9-2) at Summit Christian (9-1)
Shattuck (8-2) at Velma-Alma (11-0)
Wetumka (7-3) at Pioneer (9-1)
Garber (10-1) at Dewar (11-0)
Caddo (9-2) at Seiling (8-3)
Keota (7-3) at Davenport (11-0)
Balko-Forgan (10-1) at Empire (10-1)
Class C
Midway (8-3) at Tyrone (9-1)
Boise City (6-5) at Timberlake (11-0)
Wesleyan Christian (8-3) at Mountain View-Gotebo (11-0)
Waynoka (9-2) at Maud (10-1)