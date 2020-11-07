 Skip to main content
WEEK 10 SCORES
Owasso vs. Putnam City

Owasso's Cole Adams (right) celebrates with Trey Goins after scoring a touchdown during the Rams' win against Putnam City on Friday night in Owasso.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Class 6AI

Broken Arrow 42, Enid 13

Edmond Santa Fe 42, Norman 31

Jenks 49, Westmoore 21

Moore 51, Mustang 21

Norman North 59, Southmoore 10

Owasso 28, Putnam City 0

Yukon 48, Edmond Memorial 34

Class 6AII

Bixby 70, Booker T. Washington 21

Choctaw 61, Bartlesville 21

Del City 35, Lawton 22

Edmond Deer Creek 51, OKC U.S. Grant 6

Sand Springs 51, Putnam City West 13

Stillwater 40, Putnam City North 14

Class 5A

Bishop Kelley 31, Shawnee 12

Collinsville 55, Tahlequah 20

Coweta 49, Durant 13

East Central 20, Edison 14

Glenpool 23, Sapulpa 20

McAlester 47, Rogers 8

Memorial 15, Hale 0

Pryor 22, Claremore 21

Class 4A

Bristow 37, Oologah 14

Grove 31, Miami 13

Hilldale 39, Fort Gibson 20

Muldrow 41, McLain 6

Poteau 21, Broken Bow 7

Sallisaw 48, Stilwell 6

Wagoner 49, Skiatook 7

Class 3A

Checotah 60, Locust Grove 8

Central 64, Jay 37

Holland Hall 56, Inola 0

Lincoln Christian 26, Stigler 7

Verdigris 35, Vinita 18

Westville 64, Webster 36

Class 2A

Adair 42, Claremore Sequoyah 7

Beggs 46, Victory Christian 14

Cascia Hall 34, Keys 21

Eufaula 44, Antlers 20

Kansas 49, Dewey 26

Metro Christian 45, Seminole 28

Morris 35, Kiefer 34

Okmulgee 26, Henryetta 0

Salina 40, Nowata 0

Sperry 56, Rejoice Christian 41

Vian 46, Heavener 0

Class A

Hominy 44, Chelsea 7

Morrison 46, Chouteau 6

Okemah 30, Stroud 14

Pawhuska 95, Ketchum 7

Pawnee 46, Caney Valley 6

Warner 26, Porter 0

Woodland 48, Oklahoma Christian 22

Wyandotte 24, Afton 14

Class B

Barnsdall 50, Yale 14

Depew 50, Prue 14

Dewar 47, Quinton 0

Drumright 28, Foyil 12

Garber 46, Olive 0

Regent Prep 62, Davenport 58

Class C

Deer Creek-Lamont 58, Copan 8

Wesleyan Christian 54, South Coffeyville 8

Independent

NOAH 56, OKC Patriots Homeschool 14

