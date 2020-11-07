WEEK 10 SCORES

Class 6AI
Broken Arrow 42, Enid 13
Edmond Santa Fe 42, Norman 31
Jenks 49, Westmoore 21
Moore 51, Mustang 21
Norman North 59, Southmoore 10
Owasso 28, Putnam City 0
Yukon 48, Edmond Memorial 34
Class 6AII
Bixby 70, Booker T. Washington 21
Choctaw 61, Bartlesville 21
Del City 35, Lawton 22
Edmond Deer Creek 51, OKC U.S. Grant 6
Sand Springs 51, Putnam City West 13
Stillwater 40, Putnam City North 14
Class 5A
Bishop Kelley 31, Shawnee 12
Collinsville 55, Tahlequah 20
Coweta 49, Durant 13
East Central 20, Edison 14
Glenpool 23, Sapulpa 20
McAlester 47, Rogers 8
Memorial 15, Hale 0
Pryor 22, Claremore 21
Class 4A
Bristow 37, Oologah 14
Grove 31, Miami 13
Hilldale 39, Fort Gibson 20
Muldrow 41, McLain 6
Poteau 21, Broken Bow 7
Sallisaw 48, Stilwell 6
Wagoner 49, Skiatook 7
Class 3A
Checotah 60, Locust Grove 8
Central 64, Jay 37
Holland Hall 56, Inola 0
Lincoln Christian 26, Stigler 7
Verdigris 35, Vinita 18
Westville 64, Webster 36
Class 2A
Adair 42, Claremore Sequoyah 7
Beggs 46, Victory Christian 14
Cascia Hall 34, Keys 21
Eufaula 44, Antlers 20
Kansas 49, Dewey 26
Metro Christian 45, Seminole 28
Morris 35, Kiefer 34
Okmulgee 26, Henryetta 0
Salina 40, Nowata 0
Sperry 56, Rejoice Christian 41
Vian 46, Heavener 0
Class A
Hominy 44, Chelsea 7
Morrison 46, Chouteau 6
Okemah 30, Stroud 14
Pawhuska 95, Ketchum 7
Pawnee 46, Caney Valley 6
Warner 26, Porter 0
Woodland 48, Oklahoma Christian 22
Wyandotte 24, Afton 14
Class B
Barnsdall 50, Yale 14
Depew 50, Prue 14
Dewar 47, Quinton 0
Drumright 28, Foyil 12
Garber 46, Olive 0
Regent Prep 62, Davenport 58
Class C
Deer Creek-Lamont 58, Copan 8
Wesleyan Christian 54, South Coffeyville 8
Independent
NOAH 56, OKC Patriots Homeschool 14
