Winter weather update with Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

Here is your midday update on the potential for winter weather today.

It looks like we may be spared on this one. Most of the snowfall will remain west as the system moves in. It looks like we will still see rainfall that picks up after lunch and then could switch briefly to some light snowfall by 6-7 p.m.

All of the moisture should move out of here by 9-10 p.m. and we will be left with cloudy skies.

The system took a track just a bit farther south than originally anticipated. That, plus the warmer air temperatures are what caused the snow to hold off this time.

If we see any accumulation with this in Tulsa, it will be very light.

No travel impacts in Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma are expected.

Northwest Arkansas has a greater chance for accumulation, especially in the higher elevations, with 1-2" possible.