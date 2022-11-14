 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winter weather update with Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

  • 0

Here is your midday update on the potential for winter weather today.

It looks like we may be spared on this one. Most of the snowfall will remain west as the system moves in. It looks like we will still see rainfall that picks up after lunch and then could switch briefly to some light snowfall by 6-7 p.m. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

All of the moisture should move out of here by 9-10 p.m. and we will be left with cloudy skies. 

The system took a track just a bit farther south than originally anticipated. That, plus the warmer air temperatures are what caused the snow to hold off this time.

If we see any accumulation with this in Tulsa, it will be very light. 

No travel impacts in Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma are expected. 

Northwest Arkansas has a greater chance for accumulation, especially in the higher elevations, with 1-2" possible. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert