Often it is the spring season that we associate with allergy flare ups — when the grasses are growing, flowers are budding and new growth is at its prime. But in Oklahoma, the winter months can be just as much of a nuisance for allergy sufferers, as the tree and cedar pollen season is at its peak.

“There are really two cedar seasons,” said Dr. James Love with the Allergy Clinic of Tulsa. “The mountain cedar is one, which is concentrated in Texas but will blow up into Oklahoma. That starts in December and peaks in January. And the other is red cedar here in Oklahoma, which starts in February and ends in early March.”

This month alone we have already recorded 13 days, including Wednesday, with above-average temperatures and strong south winds.

And both of those conditions are prime ingredients for cedar to spike.

“When the weather is warm and windy here we really see the effects in the cedar count,” Love said.

So it is red cedar that we are seeing the highest counts for right now. Earlier this week we had a couple of days recorded as a “very high” count day for tree allergies — leaving some people suffering.

“The allergy symptoms can be similar no matter the trigger,” said Dr. Matthew Else of Utica Park Clinic. “(Those symptoms are) itchy, watery, red eyes, nasal congestion, runny nose and sinus pressure, sneezing, sore throat and fatigue.”

For those dealing with these issues it may seem like it is worse than normal, but Love says it really isn’t.

“Yes, it is normal to have cedar this high this time of year,” he said. “However, there has been an increase in how widespread the red cedar pollen count has been over the past several years. It is really an invasive species, so there are more plants out there now.”

Love went on to say that, with the cedar pollen becoming more widespread, more people are noticing that the pollen counts are rising this time of year.

But the good news, at least for the short term, is that the rain seems to help keep the cedar at bay.

“It is typically not a high pollen count when it’s raining,” Love said.

Showers and storms are in the forecast for Wednesday morning and then again for this weekend and Monday. These rain totals will only add to our already higher-than-average count for the year, at 4.3 inches. This surpasses the normal total for this time of year, 2.7 inches, and last year’s total of 2.6 inches by this point.