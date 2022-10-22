Windy, warm day ahead: watch Saturday Oct 22 weather forecast

Today will be a bit breezy. We will start with relatively mild temperatures as overnight lows only drop into the 50s and 60s - a big change from what we saw earlier this week.

We do have a chance of tying the previously set record high for today of 88 degrees back in 1963.

Partly cloudy skies will persist for most of the day. Winds will be in from the south sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph at times.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be much like today - warm and windy.

The chance for rain and cooler temperatures returns for the start of the work week.