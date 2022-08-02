Windy, warm afternoon ahead: Watch Tuesday's weather forecast

Today will be mostly sunny and hot. We will start the day off with temperatures near 80 degrees. However, it will be a quick warm up. By lunchtime we will be in the 90s and the highs will be in the low 100s.

Winds will be out of the south today. They will be sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts to near 20 mph at times.

Overnight we will drop to near 80 degrees.

For Wednesday the high will be near 104 degrees. Breezy conditions will persist for Wednesday as well.

By Thursday we will see a few more clouds in the area and highs will drop just slightly, into the upper 90s.