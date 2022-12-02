Windy and warm today: watch Friday Dec 2 weather forecast

Today the winds will be gusty from the south, but by the evening will shift to the north as a front moves though. There will be more cloud coverage and highs will warm into the 60s.
For Saturday, after the front passes, cooler air settles in. It will be a dry front so we aren't expecting rain on Friday or saturday morning, but by Saturday evening and Sunday we will see a few showers across the area.
Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s, and on Sunday it will be in the 50s.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today