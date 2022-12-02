Windy and warm today: watch Friday Dec 2 weather forecast

Today the winds will be gusty from the south, but by the evening will shift to the north as a front moves though. There will be more cloud coverage and highs will warm into the 60s.

For Saturday, after the front passes, cooler air settles in. It will be a dry front so we aren't expecting rain on Friday or saturday morning, but by Saturday evening and Sunday we will see a few showers across the area.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s, and on Sunday it will be in the 50s.