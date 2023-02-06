There will be increased cloudiness today with windy conditions. Winds will be from the south sustained at 20-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph at times. Highs will climb into the mid 60s.
Overnight lows will drop into the 40s before the cold front moves in. This will bring showers and a strong north wind. It will definitely feel cooler on Tuesday.
Scattered showers will stick around Tuesday through Thursday.
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today