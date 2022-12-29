Winds not as strong this afternoon: watch Thursday Dec 29 weather forecast

The winds will gradually taper off later today. We will start off with a breezy morning, but by the afternoon the winds will be from the south around 10-15 mph.
Highs will climb into the low 60s today.
As a weak front passes tonight, the winds will shift from the north, but light at 5-10 mph, and the highs for Friday will be just a touch cooler.
Over the weekend we are back in the low 60s with a light south breeze.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
