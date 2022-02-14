Wildfires, severe storms, snow all possible in NE Okla. this week

Wildfires, severe storms and snow are all possible in parts of northeastern Oklahoma this week, forecasters said.
"Strong south winds, with gusts to near 40 mph, are expected across portions of eastern Oklahoma on Tuesday. The strong winds, warm temperatures and dry conditions will yield elevated to near critical grassland fire spread rates," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
Areas of highest risk for wildfires include much of Osage and Pawnee counties, with "critical fire spread rates," forecasters said.
"Rising dewpoints will hold humidities up during the afternoon, limiting the overall (fire) threat" in other areas.
Red Flag warnings were in effect for northwestern Oklahoma and southern Kansas counties bordering Oklahoma. The warning means "any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended."
Forecasters said thunderstorm potential increases Wednesday afternoon and especially into Wednesday night ahead of a storm system and cold front.
"There is a limited threat of severe storms Wednesday night from southeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas, with large hail the main threat. There is a very low, but non-zero, threat of damaging winds or a tornado in far southeast Oklahoma.
"Multiple rounds of showers and storms are possible across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas Wednesday and Wednesday night, increasing the potential for locally heavy rainfall," forecasters said.
"The overall flood threat will be limited by the recent drought conditions."
As colder temperatures filter into the region behind the cold front, a band of wintry precipitation, mainly in the form of snow, is forecast to affect portions of northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas on Thursday as the storm system moves overhead, the weather service said.
"Snow accumulation potential will be highest north of I-44 and closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders. Some travel impact and minor disruption to daily life is possible. The snow will exit the region by Thursday night."
Air quality in eastern Oklahoma dipped into unhealthy levels in some areas after scattered fires overnight Sunday into Monday.
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality reported "locally unhealthy smoke" produced by blazes apparently near Pittsburg County.
"The smoke will lift partially during the day but settle into the valleys and plains at night. Dry and windy conditions will support more prescribed and agricultural fires in eastern Oklahoma, and dry and windy conditions will contribute to very high fire danger in western Oklahoma," the DEQ statement read Monday morning.