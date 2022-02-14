Wildfires, severe storms, snow all possible in NE Okla. this week

"Multiple rounds of showers and storms are possible across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas Wednesday and Wednesday night, increasing the potential for locally heavy rainfall," forecasters said.

"The overall flood threat will be limited by the recent drought conditions."

As colder temperatures filter into the region behind the cold front, a band of wintry precipitation, mainly in the form of snow, is forecast to affect portions of northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas on Thursday as the storm system moves overhead, the weather service said.

"Snow accumulation potential will be highest north of I-44 and closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders. Some travel impact and minor disruption to daily life is possible. The snow will exit the region by Thursday night."

Air quality in eastern Oklahoma dipped into unhealthy levels in some areas after scattered fires overnight Sunday into Monday.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality reported "locally unhealthy smoke" produced by blazes apparently near Pittsburg County.