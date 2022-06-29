Growing up in south Texas, the summer heat was brutal — and I can tell you it is not far off from what we experience here in Oklahoma. So why are we often told it is best to wear light-colored clothing in the hotter months? Turns out, it’s not really a fashion choice as much as it is science.
It has to do with “albedo.” And like your clothing choice to stay cool, it also explains the science behind why asphalt is a hotter surface in the summer or why snowpack will keep temperatures down in the winter. The definition of albedo is the ratio of the intensity of light reflected from an object. In other words, it is just a way of quantifying how much of the sun’s rays are reflected or absorbed from a surface on Earth.
Its scale ranges from zero, least reflective, to one, or most reflective. So objects that are lighter in color reflect, or bounce back, more of the sun’s energy. That means darker colors absorb more of the sun’s solar energy — making them hotter.
For easy math, let’s assume that 100% of Earth’s sunlight makes it to the surface. Now, the reality is that it doesn’t. Clouds, pollution and atmospheric gases can all get in the way. But if an object absorbs 100% of the sun’s radiation, then the albedo is one. If it absorbs 30% of the sun’s radiation, then the albedo would be 0.3. So remember, an object with an albedo closer to one will reflect more energy and make it cooler.
People are also reading…
- Broken Arrow open-carry incident raises law enforcement questions
- UPDATE: Epic Charter Schools co-founders, former CFO charged in elaborate scheme to defraud and embezzle from taxpayers
- Oklahoma voters go to polls Tuesday; some races to be determined by primary results
- Cartoon: The Road
- What would it mean to codify Roe into law – and is there any chance of that happening?
- Watch Now: Tulsa Public Schools violated state law on race, gender, history, State Education Department says
- Four candidates on the ballot for state superintendent primary
- Get prepared to vote Tuesday in Oklahoma
- Lawmakers say widespread political donations made addressing Epic issues difficult
- Recruiting finalists for Owasso playmaker Cole Adams: Alabama, OU, Arkansas
- Column: Tulsa’s success depends on TU’s renaissance
- Former state auditor and GOP chairman says Epic scandal facilitated by Republicans 'gutting' Ethics Commission
- Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
- Stitt, Hofmeister donate, return Epic-connected campaign donations in light of criminal case
- Repeal of Roe v. Wade brings swift, strong reaction from both sides of the abortion debate
To put this into perspective with actual objects: white paint in the sunlight will absorb roughly 20% of the sun’s radiation and reflect around 80%, giving it a high albedo near 0.8. But black asphalt will have a very low albedo, of near 0.1-0.12, which means it absorbs nearly 90% of the sun’s energy and reflects only 10%. This low numerical number for albedo means the asphalt is much hotter.
These same conclusions can be roughly transferred to the white or black shirt you choose to wear in the sun. So those wearing black or dark-colored shirts will sweat more than those in light-colored clothing.
It also plays a key role in the temperature balance of Earth. Surfaces like clouds, pollution, snow and ice reflect a lot of the sun’s energy, while trees and forests, oceans and asphalt absorb more energy and sunlight.
Here is a list of various surfaces and their prospective albedos:
Fresh snow cover: 0.9.
Sandy soil: 0.2.
Meadows, grass, fields: 0.2.
Dark soil: 0.1.
Thick clouds: 0.7.
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Keep up with her stories here
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
-
- Updated
- 0
In addition to her daily video forecasts, Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang is writing stories on weather. Each Wednesday, she'll publish a column on weather and on Sundays, she'll answer your weather questions in her Q&A column. Bookmark this page and keep up with her stories:
Email kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com to submit a question for her weekly weather Q&A column.
As featured on
Nearly three-fourths of thunderstorms take a similar southwest-to-northeast path, and that can often lead right along that I-44 corridor.
Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on when the rain will return
The Earth is in constant balance, and the same can be said for air pressure. A state of equilibrium is always trying to be achieved whether on a large or small scale.
With gusts Thursday around 40 mph, Tulsa and several counties in northeast Oklahoma are under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., with driving likely difficult for high-profile vehicles.
Most Popular
-
Broken Arrow open-carry incident raises law enforcement questions
-
UPDATE: Epic Charter Schools co-founders, former CFO charged in elaborate scheme to defraud and embezzle from taxpayers
-
Oklahoma voters go to polls Tuesday; some races to be determined by primary results
-
Cartoon: The Road
-
What would it mean to codify Roe into law – and is there any chance of that happening?
Print Ads
Get weather answers
On Sundays, Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang answers readers' questions about weather. Contact her by phone or email with those questions. Follow her on social media to keep up with all of her stories and forecasts.
Phone: 918-581-8354
Email: kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com
Facebook: facebook.com/MeteorologistKirstenLang
Twitter: twitter.com/kirstenlangwx
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.