Growing up in south Texas, the summer heat was brutal — and I can tell you it is not far off from what we experience here in Oklahoma. So why are we often told it is best to wear light-colored clothing in the hotter months? Turns out, it’s not really a fashion choice as much as it is science.

It has to do with “albedo.” And like your clothing choice to stay cool, it also explains the science behind why asphalt is a hotter surface in the summer or why snowpack will keep temperatures down in the winter. The definition of albedo is the ratio of the intensity of light reflected from an object. In other words, it is just a way of quantifying how much of the sun’s rays are reflected or absorbed from a surface on Earth.

Its scale ranges from zero, least reflective, to one, or most reflective. So objects that are lighter in color reflect, or bounce back, more of the sun’s energy. That means darker colors absorb more of the sun’s solar energy — making them hotter.

For easy math, let’s assume that 100% of Earth’s sunlight makes it to the surface. Now, the reality is that it doesn’t. Clouds, pollution and atmospheric gases can all get in the way. But if an object absorbs 100% of the sun’s radiation, then the albedo is one. If it absorbs 30% of the sun’s radiation, then the albedo would be 0.3. So remember, an object with an albedo closer to one will reflect more energy and make it cooler.

To put this into perspective with actual objects: white paint in the sunlight will absorb roughly 20% of the sun’s radiation and reflect around 80%, giving it a high albedo near 0.8. But black asphalt will have a very low albedo, of near 0.1-0.12, which means it absorbs nearly 90% of the sun’s energy and reflects only 10%. This low numerical number for albedo means the asphalt is much hotter.

These same conclusions can be roughly transferred to the white or black shirt you choose to wear in the sun. So those wearing black or dark-colored shirts will sweat more than those in light-colored clothing.

It also plays a key role in the temperature balance of Earth. Surfaces like clouds, pollution, snow and ice reflect a lot of the sun’s energy, while trees and forests, oceans and asphalt absorb more energy and sunlight.

Here is a list of various surfaces and their prospective albedos:

Fresh snow cover: 0.9.

Sandy soil: 0.2.

Meadows, grass, fields: 0.2.

Dark soil: 0.1.

Thick clouds: 0.7.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.