It is a scent that, for me, takes me back to my childhood. In Oklahoma, you know it all too well. The first few minutes of a spring rain shower fills the air with an earthy, almost damp smell that is as distinctive as its scientific name: “petrichor.”
Steve Cobb, science and operations officer at the Tulsa National Weather Service, said the word petrichor dates back to the late 1960s, when Australian scientists first did research on the topic and discovered this.
“It is actually a little bit of science and mythology,” Cobb said. “The word stems from the Greek root word petra, which stands for rock, and chor, which means the blood or fluids of gods.”
Cobb said the fragrance that humans detect is actually one of three different scientific processes that may be taking place or a combination of the three together.
The first process is a chemical fragrance that is released from naturally occurring bacteria due to the decomposition of plants. When plants break down and decompose, a bacteria that is left behind saturates the soil.
In between rainfall events, that bacteria can become packed into the soil. When a rain shower moves through, it will release this bacteria into the air and cause a scent.
Using high-speed cameras, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology did testing to find out how a raindrop is able to release these odors. Their study determined that bubbles develop upon the rain droplet’s contact with the ground. Those bubbles were popping and releasing aerosols that contain this bacteria, giving off what humans associate to be the scent of rain.
The rate of rainfall also made an impact on how strong the smell was. It was determined that lighter rainfall rates, containing more droplets, were better able to release the scent than a heavier rainfall event.
The second scenario is from the oils of plants.
“You have plants and leaves that decay and leave behind an oil,” Cobb said. “This adds to the smell. The raindrop will dissolve, and the chemicals will be released into the air, and the wind will carry them upward.”
And did you know that you can actually smell lightning? According to Cobb, that is the third scientific process aiding in petrichor. While it gives off a slightly different smell than the bacteria or oils, lightning can produce small amounts of ozone, which is a detectable scent to humans. Of course, there is always oxygen or O2 in the atmosphere. But when lightning occurs, it heats a channel of air and a chemical reaction occurs that will turn the O2 into O3, which is ozone.
This process actually gives off a fresh scent that can be carried miles in the distance ahead of a storm.
Turns out when your grandpa said he could smell the rain coming, he wasn’t wrong.
