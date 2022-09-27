Why are some storms given names, and others not?

Every year, around the end of May, we get notifications in the weather world about the upcoming hurricane season including the outlook, predicted numbers and list of names.

And whether you care about the specifics of the forecast or not, the list of hurricane names for each year turns into a talker.

Maybe your name is on it, or maybe your mom’s name made the list — in any case, it is a system that has been around since the early 1950s.

In 1953, a list of names was created; they were all female names at first, but were changed in 1978 to include both male and female names.

The list includes each letter of the alphabet, minus the less-common letters — Q, U, X, Y and Z — because there just aren’t quite enough names that start with them to rotate out each year.

“There are actually six lists, and they rotate out every six years,” said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at Tulsa office of the National Weather Service. “So the names in 2022 will repeat again in 2028.”

“But too bad no Kirsten or Steve this year,” he added.

This brings the list down to 21 names.

But what happens when we surpass storm number 21?

Well, it has only happened twice in recorded history.

In 2005, there were 28 named storms and in 2020 there were a record-breaking 30 named storms.

In 2005 and 2020, meteorologists moved to an alternate list of the Greek alphabet.

But in 2020 the decision was made that the Greek alphabet was too confusing. So starting in 2021, a supplemental list was made, should it be needed.

Have you ever wondered though, why hurricanes get the “honor” of being named, but destructive winter storms, for example, do not?

In 2012, some media outlets began naming winter storms based on how much land was covered by a winter storm warning, issued by the NWS, or how many people were affected — whichever came first.

The criteria are that it has to cover at least 154,000 square miles of land or affect 2 million people.

The networks suggest that giving a storm a name would help people keep track of significant snow or ice accumulations.

But the trend of naming an impactful winter storm has not caught on with the NWS.

“I think the NWS thought it would be difficult,” Piltz said.

“If the government did it, there would need to be lots of coordination, including coordinating with other countries. The World Meteorologist Organization is the governmental agency responsible for naming hurricanes and is located in the UN.”

Although the system does help people keep track of impactful storms, it doesn’t always consider those storms that are smaller but massively destructive.

The current winter storm naming criteria would say that a light dusting of snowfall over several states is more impactful than a small storm that could dump seven feet of snow in a day’s time. And therefore, the large storm would be named over the smaller one.

“We (the NWS) likely felt we would need to be more formal to be consistent with how we do hurricanes, and that would be a big undertaking,” Piltz said.