At the southern tip of the Plains, Oklahoma’s geographical location makes us a prime target for our fair share of windy days. So much, in fact, that Oklahoma is one of the top 10 windiest states in the country.

But this past Friday’s wind event was out of the norm, according to Nicole McGavock, meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service.

“Breezy days are common in the spring in Oklahoma,“ McGavock said. “But the highs winds we had on March 31 are uncommon.”

On Friday the highest wind gust at the official recording site for Tulsa was 64 mph.

According to McGavock, a few Oklahoma Mesonet sites recorded gusts over 60 mph, as well. The wind gusts reached 64.6 mph at Foraker and 60.2 mph at Wynona.

“We are actually more likely to see winds in excess of 50 mph associated with strong to severe thunderstorms,” she said, but Oklahoma didn’t have those Friday.

Keep in mind that the definition of a severe thunderstorm is a storm with hail 1 inch in diameter or greater, winds gusting in excess of 58 mph, or a tornado.

With wind speeds similar to those found in severe storms, you can expect that the wind had its effect on the area. On Friday there were widespread power outages, and massive wildfires were reported as a result of the wind. At one point, more than 20,000 Public Service Company of Oklahoma customers in Tulsa were without power, according to PSO.

And according to the Tulsa Fire Department, there was one injury that day as a tree fell on a woman at the Gathering Place.

“The winds last Friday were a result of a deeply mixed air mass behind a dry line,” McGavock said. “There was an area of strong winds (a ‘jet’) in the lower levels of the atmosphere, and these winds were able to be mixed down to the surface.”

On Tuesday another dry line moved across eastern Oklahoma. However, the conditions were not as deeply mixed as last week’s. An upper-level storm system moved through the Plains, bringing high winds with it and low humidity levels behind its passage. This increased our fire concerns for the state once again, especially in the drought-prone areas north and west of Tulsa.

While the majority of Tulsa County is now free of drought concerns, the northern tip of the county has actually received very little rainfall over the past 60 days, according to the NWS, leading it once again to be receptive to more fire danger.

Last week I wrote about our rainfall trends and their correlation with the drought monitor.

Tuesday night’s system once again fell in line with this same pattern, bringing rain and storms to already soaked areas of the state and winds and fire danger to those so desperately in need of moisture.

“It looks like this pattern will persist through the first 10 days or so of April, with a lot more uncertainty in the pattern after that,” McGavock said. “Since we are in a transition season now, there is a high chance for seeing shifts in patterns.”