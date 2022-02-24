When will the frozen layers melt after this week's winter storm?

But that high temperature Wednesday was at 12:30 a.m. The low temperature for the day was 13 degrees at 1:29 p.m. — 3 degrees short of the record low of 10 degrees for the date, set in 1910, the weather service said.

Even though the most frigid temperatures and precipitation are past, most area schools will remain in distance learning or closed Friday due to dangerous road conditions.

Broken Arrow Public Schools, Union Public Schools, Sapulpa Public Schools, Owasso Public Schools, Skiatook Public Schools and Collinsville Public Schools will have a distance-learning day Friday.

Sand Springs Public Schools and Bixby Public Schools announced traditional snow days.

Jenks Public Schools already had a distance-learning day scheduled for Friday due to a "district collaboration" day, and Tulsa Public Schools had no classes all week for "February Break."