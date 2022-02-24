When will the frozen layers melt after this week's winter storm?

Despite Friday's sunny skies, with conditions still near freezing, this week's sleet and snow may not start to melt until Saturday.
“The heavier sleet pack will likely remain on the ground into Saturday,” the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
Officially, Tulsa received a trace amount of snow on Thursday at the weather service's official recording site at Tulsa International Airport.
The weather service reported that the city received 1.2 inches of "snow" on Wednesday into Thursday morning, but whether sleet was included in that measurement wasn't clear.
Sleet is measured in the same way snow is by the weather service.
Forecasters expect a high of about 34 degrees Friday with wind chills between 1 and 11 degrees. Winds won't be strong enough for wind chill advisories, however, according to the forecast.
Sleet and snow are likely to melt on Saturday, with a forecast high of 41 degrees. If not, Oklahoma’s weather roller coaster is expected to come back around with a warmup before the weekend is over. A high temperature of 54 degrees and a mostly sunny forecast should melt any remaining sleet pack Sunday, forecasters said.
"If you are tired of the cold weather, good news. Significant warm-up is still anticipated through the early to middle part of next week with high temperatures back into the mid to upper 60s and dry conditions," forecasters said.
Highs reached the mid-20s Thursday but were expected to drop to near 10 degrees Friday morning.
Tulsa’s high temperature Wednesday officially reached 20 degrees — 52 degrees colder than Monday’s high of 72, according to the weather service.
But that high temperature Wednesday was at 12:30 a.m. The low temperature for the day was 13 degrees at 1:29 p.m. — 3 degrees short of the record low of 10 degrees for the date, set in 1910, the weather service said.
Even though the most frigid temperatures and precipitation are past, most area schools will remain in distance learning or closed Friday due to dangerous road conditions.
Broken Arrow Public Schools, Union Public Schools, Sapulpa Public Schools, Owasso Public Schools, Skiatook Public Schools and Collinsville Public Schools will have a distance-learning day Friday.
Sand Springs Public Schools and Bixby Public Schools announced traditional snow days.
Jenks Public Schools already had a distance-learning day scheduled for Friday due to a "district collaboration" day, and Tulsa Public Schools had no classes all week for "February Break."