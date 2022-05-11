Temperatures have been warmer than average this week.
Highs have topped off in the upper 80s to low 90s across the state, which is more on trend for what we should see in late June and early July.
Monday’s official high was 89 degrees, and Tuesday finished out at 88 degrees in Tulsa. But areas to our west, including Oklahoma City and parts of Osage County, warmed into the low 90s with even low to mid-100s for far western Oklahoma.
In fact on Monday, Altus hit a scorching 107 degrees.
You often hear, “It’s not the heat. It’s the humidity,” but really, it is both. The humidity plays a factor in elevating heat index values on hot days when the air temperatures soar. The heat index is what it feels like to the human body and is an important consideration for the overall body’s comfort when participating in outdoor activities.
When the air temperatures warm, the body will sweat to cool itself off. When a human perspires, it evaporates and thus creates a cooling effect on the skin to help regulate the body temperature. However, when the relative humidity is too high, which means the heat index is high, then sweat is not able to evaporate as quickly and the human body cannot cool itself as efficiently. So you can understand why heat-related issues can become such a danger this time of the year.
So back to the question at hand: How do you calculate the heat index? Thankfully, the National Weather Service has a user-friendly chart on its website that determines the heat index value when calculating the combined air temperature and relative humidity levels, because the actual scientific equation is a long one:
Heat Index (HI) = c1 + c2T + c3R + c4TR + c5T2 + c6R2 + c7T2R + c8TR2 + c9T2R2
Something to remember when it comes to any recorded temperature, which may surprise some of you, is that the temperature is always taken in the shade.
“When temperature recording was first established, we were trying to find some sort of uniformity,” said Steve Piltz with the Tulsa NWS. “To eliminate any obstruction, the temperature must be taken at a height of 6 feet above the ground, in the shade, and preferably over a natural habitat.”
Interestingly enough, Piltz said back in 1992 the thermometer at the Tulsa Airport was moved. It was originally mounted near a building but it was repositioned over a grassy area. He said there was a noticeable dip in the temperatures by 1½ degrees after that move.
This is also why it is best not to trust the temperature reading on your car or on a digital billboard. Those thermometers are likely in a spot near an air conditioning unit or in direct sunlight, which will alter the actual temperature reading, as we know it, each day.
On both Monday and Tuesday, our heat index value was recorded at 97 degrees in Tulsa. While these temperatures aren’t necessary for an advisory, it is still high enough, especially this time of year, to be taken seriously when outdoor activity is planned.
Unfortunately we don’t see much of a relief from these warmer-than-average temperatures. Sunday may be the only day in the low 80s, otherwise afternoon highs will remain in the upper 80s for the next 12 to 15 days, which means a toasty one for next week’s PGA Championship in Tulsa. Look for my forecast each day during the event.
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang
In addition to her daily video forecasts, Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang is writing stories on weather.
Email kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com to submit a question for her weekly weather Q&A column.
Nearly three-fourths of thunderstorms take a similar southwest-to-northeast path, and that can often lead right along that I-44 corridor.
Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on when the rain will return
The Earth is in constant balance, and the same can be said for air pressure. A state of equilibrium is always trying to be achieved whether on a large or small scale.
With gusts Thursday around 40 mph, Tulsa and several counties in northeast Oklahoma are under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., with driving likely difficult for high-profile vehicles.
Get answers to your weather questions
On Sundays, Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang will answer readers' questions about weather.
Phone: 918-581-8354
Email: kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com
Facebook: facebook.com/MeteorologistKirstenLang
Twitter: twitter.com/kirstenlangwx
