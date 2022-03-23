Wednesday's video weather forecast from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

Now that the cold front has moved through, the temperatures will be on the chilly side today. Highs will top off in the mid-50s, but with a strong north wind at 10-20 mph, the wind chill will remain in the 40s today. There will be a mix of sun and clouds today, but we will start to see more sunshine for the end of the week. After today the temperatures will also start to warm up. By Friday and the weekend we will be in the 70s and even near 80s as we start next week.