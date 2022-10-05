Wednesday, Oct. 5 weather forecast: Another warm, sunny day

Today will be cool to start, then warm and dry this afternoon. Highs will once again reach into the mid-to-upper 80s with a light south wind.
Overnight will be clear and cool. Lows will drop into the mid-50s.
The 80s stick around through Thursday. By Thursday a cool front moves through. It won't bring a chance for rain, but it will bring cooler temperatures for Friday and the weekend.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
