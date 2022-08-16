Weather Wednesday: Why does the heat soar before a cold front?

That long-awaited cold front is here. The one we have been looking for to hopefully pull us out of that triple-digit heat slump and bring us a small glimpse of what fall may start to feel like.

Now, I am not saying we are completely done with the heat. I think we may still see hot days here and there.

But according to the extended outlook, there is definitely some hope that the trend of hot weather that we’ve seen in all of July and the first half of August may be slowing.

But that didn’t come without a hot day first. Tuesday, we saw temperatures soar to 105, according to the National Weather Service.

This was some of the warmest air we’ve seen since the last week of July when temperatures topped out at 104 on July 27 and 106 on July 26. But in a mere 24 hours, our forecast high temperatures will topple from low 100s Tuesday to the low 80s Wednesday.

If you are reading this article, chances are you are probably pretty in tune with the weather around here.

In that case, it’s likely that you can tell when a front is about to arrive.

And I don’t mean from all the chatter, but rather from how it feels outside before that happens — especially this time of year.

The wind is light, the humidity is out of control, and the mercury rises. It is called “compressional heating,” and it happens when two air masses collide, allowing for a spike in temperatures right before a front.

So why does this happen?

As a cold front approaches, an area of low pressure is in sight as well. So you had high pressure in place before, with hot, sinking air, and low pressure moving in with cooler, rising air. That sets up a difference in pressures between the two systems.

If you have ever looked at a map of high and low pressure, you may have noticed lines around each weather systems. These lines are called isobars and represent lines of equal pressure around the system.

As these two air masses near each other, the isobars will become more tightly packed together. And in the case of an approaching cold front, multiple changes are taking place, but you’d be most likely to notice the increased wind speed and a change in temperature.

The hot air ahead of the cold air mass will start to compress or squeeze together, much like pumping air into tire using a bike pump.

Have you ever noticed that the tire on your bike will become warm when you do this? It is because with each pump, you are pushing air molecules against each other. And when these molecules start to move and bump against each other, they create energy and warmth.

This is similar to the cold front. As the dense, cold air moves in, it compresses the air ahead of it; in doing so, it presses those air molecules together, generating more heat.

This would explain that more than 20-degree swing in forecast high temperatures within 24 hours.

Highs will remain below average, in the 80s, on Thursday as well.

As we move toward the weekend we will warm back into the low 90s. However, another system arrives Sunday into Monday.

This will bring temperatures back into the 80s, with lows in the 60s. But it will also bring some much-needed rain. Several inches of rain are forecast for parts of the area, with heaviest amounts focused on far southeastern Oklahoma.