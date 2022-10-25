Weather Wednesday: Why do clear nights bring cooler tempertaures?

Clear nights bring cooler overnight lows. In fact, we saw it this week.

Monday’s cold front came in and brought cooler temperatures, yes, but there also were lingering clouds and rain on Monday night.

In turn, the overnight lows dropped to 48 degrees. However, by Tuesday night, the skies cleared and the temperatures dropped even more. So why is this?

It is due to a process called radiational cooling, and it happens most often during winter nights when the skies are clear and the winds are light.

The Earth is always emitting outgoing longwave radiation. But during the daytime, the energy emitted from the sunshine exceeds the incoming energy from the Earth. Therefore, it warms.

At night, of course, you no longer have that incoming solar radiation. But the Earth is still emitting that longwave radiation back into space, allowing it to cool. So with the absence of the warmth from the sun, the ambient temperature is able to cool.

However, a few factors can change that.

On nights in which clouds are present, they act like a blanket or barrier between Earth and space. Like a blanket keeps us warm at night, the clouds keep Earth — and the ambient temperature — warmer than it would be if it were a clear evening. So any outgoing longwave radiation emitted from the ground bounces off the clouds and is reemitted toward Earth, keeping temperatures up.

Evenings with higher winds mean the mixing occurs at the surface. The term “mixing” just means that warmer air higher in the atmosphere will mix with the cooler air toward the surface. In turn, it causes the overall temperature to remain warmer than it would on a night with light winds where that shallow layer of cold air is able to develop.

And snow cover enhances the cooling effect. I once wrote about albedo and its effect on cooling and heating. Snow has a high albedo, and is a strong reflector of sun and heat.

Finally, urban areas will stay warmer at night than rural areas. Buildings and streets made of concrete and gravel tend to not cool as quickly as forest or woody areas.

Clear conditions are expected once again Wednesday evening before our next system moves in late Thursday night, bringing a chance of rain to the area Thursday night and Friday.

