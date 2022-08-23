This week, I decided to dive into one of those weird weather words: virga.
You may not have heard of it, but more than likely you have seen it and not known what it was called or what process was taking place to allow it to occur. Virga is one of those beautiful weather phenomena that can cause you to stop and stare.
In simple terms, virga is precipitation that falls from the clouds but does not hit the ground.
Sometimes it can occur in the middle of the day from altocumulus clouds against a blue sky.
Often dubbed a “jellyfish cloud,” the idea is that the body of the jellyfish is the cloud, forming in the troposphere, anywhere from 8,000 to 18,000 feet above the surface of the earth.
The virga streaming from the base looks like wispy tentacles. But it can also occur at sunrise or sunset. And this, like any unique cloud feature, leads to a beautiful golden sky.
So what is happening for virga to occur?
Precipitation falls from a cloud’s base thousands of feet up in the atmosphere.
Since it is so high above the surface of the ground, it can encounter much before it hits the earth. At times, areas of dry, stable air are nestled between the cloud base and the ground.
When the falling precipitation hits that dry, stable air, the rate of evaporation increases, causing the rain to fully evaporate before it ever hits the ground.
While it typically happens in a desert climate or areas with dry air masses, it can happen in Tulsa, too. It doesn’t always give off the “jellyfish” look. Instead, there are times it is a little more subtle. It can be so high in the atmosphere that it falls as snow or ice, transitioning to rain, and then evaporating into water vapor.
Virga, while beautiful, can be a headache for meteorologists.
Often virga will still show up on Doppler radar as rain, but it stays dry outside.
Remember when I mentioned the need for ground-based operations, or going outside and actually looking around before making a forecast?
This is one of those examples where my professors would have stressed: “Make sure you poke your head out of the door first!”
However, more often than not, virga, or the jellyfish cloud, will form during fair weather days, when there is enough moisture present to allow for cloud formation, but not quite enough for the clouds to grow large enough to produce actual rain clouds.
Email kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com to submit a question for her weekly weather Q&A column.
Email kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com to submit a question for her weekly weather Q&A column.
Nearly three-fourths of thunderstorms take a similar southwest-to-northeast path, and that can often lead right along that I-44 corridor.
Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on when the rain will return
The Earth is in constant balance, and the same can be said for air pressure. A state of equilibrium is always trying to be achieved whether on a large or small scale.
With gusts Thursday around 40 mph, Tulsa and several counties in northeast Oklahoma are under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., with driving likely difficult for high-profile vehicles.
