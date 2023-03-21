This week rang in the first official day of spring. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, March 20, the spring equinox officially began in the Northern Hemisphere. With much anticipation on the heels of a cold winter season, the official start of spring tends to get anyone excited.

But what exactly is the spring equinox, and is it the same as the meteorological spring that we talk about?

There is actually a difference between the meteorological and astronomical seasons.

Astronomical seasons are based on the position of the Earth relative to the sun. The Earth’s tilt of 23.4 degrees on its axis and its rotational path around the sun define the equinoxes and solstices.

Typically, the spring or vernal equinox occurs each year around March 20 or March 21, the autumnal equinox occurs on or around Sept. 22, the summer solstice occurs on or around June 21, and the winter solstice is around Dec. 22.

Why do they vary each year? According to National Centers for Environmental Information, the Earth actually makes it yearly trip around the sun in 365.24 days, meaning an extra day is needed every fourth year, which is what we know as Leap Year. So this will cause the dates of the solstices and equinoxes to vary as well.

So due to the Earth’s tilt, the sun’s alignment over the equator will vary throughout the year. On vernal equinox, the sun’s rays will be directly over the equator. This means that all areas of the Earth on that day will receive about 12 hours of daylight. The same goes for autumnal equinox. On that day, the sun’s rays also hit directly over the equator, providing roughly 12 hours of daylight for all areas of the Earth.

Where this changes is the solstices.

During the summer solstice, the center of the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer in the Northern Hemisphere. This means we have longer days in the Northern Hemisphere and short days in the Southern Hemisphere. On that day the amount of daylight received at the Arctic Circle is 24 hours, at the Tropic of Cancer we will see 13.5 hours of daylight, at the Equator there will be 12 hours, at the Tropic of Capricorn there is 10.5 hours and at the Antarctic Circle there is zero hours of daylight on that day.

That means during the winter it is flipped. With the sun’s rays directly over the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere, we have shorter days in the Northern Hemisphere and longer days in the Southern Hemisphere.

So the Arctic Circle will receive zero hours of daylight on that day, there is only 10.5 hours of daylight at the Tropic of Cancer in the Northern Hemisphere, 12 hours of daylight along the equator, 13.5 hours at the Tropic of Capricorn, and 24 hours of daylight at the Antarctic Circle.

Meteorological seasons are grouped in three months’ time and based on the annual temperature cycle. And according to the National Weather Service, the start of each meteorological season begins on the first day of the month containing the solstice or equinox.

That means meteorological spring in the Northern Hemisphere is March, April, and May; meteorological summer is June, July, and August; meteorological fall is September, October, November; and meteorological winter is December, January, and February.

The NWS says this helps them keep track of weather and temperature patterns in a more simplistic way when they are grouped together by month and in line with our civil calendar. There is less variation, which helps to keep consistency and makes it easier to calculate statistics, which is helpful for agriculture and commerce.