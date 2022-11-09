Weather Wednesday: What is seasonal affective disorder?

Now that we’ve set the clocks back and the weather is changing, this can sometimes lead to a change in mood, as well. And not always for the better. Sure the holiday season brings joy, but those shorter days and less natural light can often lead to a sense of depression.

It’s called seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, and many people, most often adults, can be affected this time of year.

“Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that occurs most often in the fall and winter,” said Jasmine Wilson, a licensed clinical social worker and behavioral health manager with Ascension St. John.

“There is a connection between SAD and the natural patterns of weather changes, less natural light and shorter daytime hours, that occur in these months,” she said.

And while SAD can affect anyone, Wilson said it’s most often seen in adults and increases as we age. Wilson also noted that women are often more likely to be affected by SAD than men.

And according to Wilson, it can happen to anyone who lives in a part of the country that experiences the shorter days and less sunlight associated with fall and winter.

Of course, this last weekend we set our clocks back, which means sunset now occurs just before 5:30 p.m. And our total daylight hours have dropped back to roughly 10½ hours.

“The time change can affect SAD. This can be particularly true for a person with an 8-to-5 job who is in a building all day with no or limited natural light,” Wilson said. “For Oklahomans, our typical time frame for onset is currently happening.”

Wilson said it is important for anyone who believes they may be experiencing SAD to make an appointment with their physician.

“The characteristic symptoms of SAD include fatigue or daytime drowsiness, social withdrawal or isolation, irritability or anxiety, changes in sleeping and eating patterns, loss of pleasure in doing things, and difficulty focusing or concentrating,” Wilson explained.

But she also noted that while these symptoms are associated with SAD, they can also be symptoms of something else. It is important to speak with a medical professional who can diagnose and treat.

“During the winter months it is important that all people, but particularly those with SAD, get adequate sleep, healthy nutrition and daily exercise or physical activity. Getting into a routine can make this easier to maintain,” said Wilson.

“Light therapy, psychotherapy and antidepressants are also used to treat SAD. It is important that a person with SAD be under the care of a medical professional to help manage new or worsening symptoms.”