Weather Wednesday: What is a heat dome?

Is it me, or does it seem like the heat is dragging on this year?

I know it is summer. And I also know that triple-digit temperatures aren’t out of the norm for us. (I noted this in a previous column.) But this dome of high pressure seems relentless.

It is a “heat dome,” and it happens in the plains states, including Oklahoma, particularly during La Nina years.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a heat dome occurs when hot ocean air is trapped in by the atmosphere like a lid.

But how does it happen?

Let’s start with the set up.

During La Nina years, the water is warm in the western Pacific and cool in the eastern Pacific.

When there is a strong temperature gradient in the waters like this, it actually causes the temperature of air above the ocean surface to increase.

This warm air blows eastward and eventually gets caught in the jetstream.

We’ve talked about the jetstream before.

My favorite analogy to describe it is that the jetstream is like a conveyor belt.

So the hot air from the western Pacific gets trapped in this conveyor belt and moves east toward North America.

Areas of high pressure are weather patterns that already occur, especially during the summer, but when that moisture-laden heat gets trapped underneath that high-pressure dome, a "heat dome" occurs.

These heat domes not only bring warmer-than-average temperatures, but they also bring days of little-to-no rainfall. Despite the fact that we have had only 0.02 inches of measurable rainfall in the past 30 days, Tulsa County still is not in a drought.

Not only are hot temperatures and lack of rain an issue, but air quality is another concern when trapped under this heat dome.

And just because the temperatures are warmer than average doesn’t actually mean we are setting records. In fact, while temperatures are settling right around that triple-digit mark, all of the record highs are 107 degrees or higher for the next week ahead.

Unfortunately, this heat isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

On Sunday, the Climate Prediction Center released its latest report, which forecasts temperatures above average for the next six to 10 days.