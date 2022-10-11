Weather Wednesday: What does the 'persimmon forecast' say?

Before we had modern technology and forecasters, we had persimmons, squirrel tails and woolly worms.

And groundhogs. We can’t forget the groundhogs, right?

All of these are old traditions and folklore that were (and still are by some) used to predict the weather.

We all know the story of the groundhog, but what about the persimmon seed?

This past week, the Philbrook Museum of Art posted its annual photograph of a persimmon seed cut in half. “The persimmon has spoken! A snowy winter is coming!” it read.

Immediately, social media blew up with shares, likes and comments ranging from anything about how much people could use a snowy winter, to pictures of their own persimmon seeds with replies about how their grandparents used to participate in this old folklore.

So what is this persimmon seed, and what does it know that we meteorologists don’t?

“A persimmon tree is a native woodland tree,” said Ania Wiatr, horticultural curator with the Philbrook Museum of Art. “Native Americans used it for cooking and eating. They are a tasty fruit typically for jams and have a taste similar to a plum. They do grow in our woodlands here, so if you go on a hike, you are likely to find one, even in Turkey Mountain.”

And while Wiatr said many people aren’t a huge fan of the trees, they have a pretty trunk and bark. But they do drop a lot of fruit that tends to be messy, get smashed and attract wasps and animals.

The Philbrook has one persimmon tree on the property that it uses each year to collect the fruit.

“We wait for it to ripen, then then open it up to get the seeds,” Wiatr said. “The seed is flat and thumbnail-sized, which makes it really hard to open. To do so you have to go around the elongated side of the seed.”

When you open the seed, there is a darker layer, then then a white section. The white section of the seed will take on a shape that looks like either a fork, a knife or a spoon.

“The fork means the winter coming will be light and mild. Maybe a dusty snow,” Wiatr said. “The knife means the winter will be cold — like the air will cut like a knife.”

And that leaves the spoon. The spoon means a snowy winter, with shoveling a lot of snow.

Wouldn’t you know it, that’s what the old persimmon predicted this year?

“Now I will say, the spoon is what we usually find. Since my time here at the Philbrook, this is the third winter we have participated in this folklore, and each time, it is always the spoon. Now we also had a good snow last year, so maybe it’s not too far off!” Wiatr said with a chuckle.

And she is right: We had a good snow earlier this year, and who could forget the winter of 2021? But at the end of the day, we do have modern technology to help us.

“The persimmon seeds are a popular folklore for predicting what the winter will be like,” said Nicole McGavock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa. “Of course, we here at the NWS use science-based climate models and various climate-scale patterns (such as La Nina) to help us make predictions for the winter season.”

And according to the Climate Prediction Center, La Nina is forecast to maintain through December with slightly above average temperatures and slightly below normal precipitation.

However, this may shake up a bit from January through March of 2023, as La Nina is expected to decrease as we head into the new year and the coldest months for Oklahoma.