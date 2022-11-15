Weather Wednesday: What determines a snowflake's size?

Monday night might not have brought much snow to Tulsa, leaving some disappointed, myself included.

But other locations in Oklahoma racked up accumulations, with 2 inches reported in Kiowa and in Wilburton, 0.8 inches in McAlester and 0.3 inches in both Coweta and Broken Arrow. And let’s not forget our friends out west who had a winter wonderland with 6-8 inches near Elk City.

But whether you saw a few flakes fly around Tulsa or a few inches accumulate down south, one comment was the same across the board — how large these snowflakes seemed to be.

So what determines the size of a snowflake?

I am sure many have heard the terms “dry snow” and “wet snow.” This depends on the snow to liquid equivalent. In short, this means how much liquid precipitation would accumulate after the snow melts. Most often, we have a liquid ratio of 10:1, which means if we saw 10 inches of snowfall melt, it would equate to 1 inch of rain in the rain gauge.

Keep in mind that the air temperature at the ground and the air temperature up through the atmosphere are important when considering the liquid ratio.

So back to our “wet snow” term; this would be a situation where the snow to liquid ratio is lower, perhaps 5:1, which means 5 inches of snowfall would equate to 1 inch of rain. This wet snow obviously has a higher liquid content, which means the snowflake partially melted before it hit the ground.

This occurs when warmer air temperatures are present at the surface. Wet snowflakes with a higher water content also tend to stick to each other easily. So these large flakes may be a result of multiple flakes latching together.

When it comes to “dry snow,” it has — you guessed it — a higher liquid ratio. Let’s call it 15:1, meaning that if 15 inches of snowfall melts, it would result in 1 inch of rain.

When temperatures are well below freezing both at the surface and up through the atmosphere, then drier snow forms. These flakes tend to be much less dense and smaller.

So on Monday night, air temperatures at the surface were our biggest enemy. Since the air was cold and below freezing higher in the atmosphere, the precipitation fell from the clouds as snow, but when it hit that warmer air just above the ground, it melted before landing.

This partial melting formed larger flakes. In some areas, the ground temperature was also warm. In this case, the snowflake fell through the sky, hit the warmer air just above the surface and partially melted, causing it to grow — but once it hit a warm surface like the street, it just continued the melting process.

But if a snowflake fell and partially melted in the warmer air and then hit a cooler surface, such as grass, the flake had a chance at surviving and accumulating. This is what we saw in some parts of Broken Arrow.

Often these larger flakes occur in the fall or late spring, when temperatures tend to start warming. When we are in the thick of winter, temperatures are cold all the way from the surface through the atmosphere, allowing for that drier, smaller snowflake.