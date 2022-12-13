Weather Wednesday: What are our odds of a white Christmas in Tulsa?

On Tuesday parts of south-central Oklahoma woke up to tornado warnings. That’s not quite what we would consider typical of the Christmas season — but hey, it is Oklahoma. And we know that here, anything goes.

Now that cooler air has settled in, some people are ready for perhaps a little snow event rather than an early-morning tornado siren.

And isn’t it every kid’s dream to wake up to a white Christmas? We are inching closer to that date, and with the coldest air we’ve experienced so far this season set to arrive by Dec. 22, could that wish actually come true this year?

According to the National Weather Service, a white Christmas is defined as at least 1 inch of snow depth at 6 a.m. Dec. 25. That means 1 inch must already be on the ground Christmas morning, rather than a few flurries trickling down as the light breaks. So, really, it is an event that must either occur prior to Dec. 25 or overnight while Santa is making his rounds to actually fulfill the definition.

The National Weather Service website states that with a 5% chance, a white Christmas isn’t too likely to occur in eastern Oklahoma. Not a huge surprise, I’d say, given the parameters. However, Tulsa and Fayetteville have slightly enhanced odds (emphasis on the word “slightly”), at generally a 7% chance for a white Christmas.

The last time this actually happened in Tulsa was back in 2009. We had a whopping 6 inches on the ground already on Christmas morning. Prior to that it was 2002, when we also had 6 inches. In 2000, 1983 and 1966 we had 1 inch. And the years that didn’t quite make the cut were 1975, 1963 and 1962, with only trace snow recorded at 6 o’clock on Christmas morning.

Looking over snow records since 1900, you could count on one hand how many times we actually had a white Christmas. I’d say it doesn’t leave our chances too high.

But (cue the optimism) could this year be different?

It is still way too early to make that kind of precise prediction, of course, but one thing is for certain: Our coldest air mass yet this season will arrive in a week’s time. Right now, just days before Santa comes, we are looking at possible teens for the highs and single-digit temperatures for the lows. Just add a little moisture in there, and it’s a sure bet for some snowfall.

Ground temperatures will be cold, as well. The highs the rest of the week leading up to this cold push will be in the low 40s, and lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

Of course it’s a stretch. But maybe it is the kid in me, or the fact that now I have kids of my own, that continues to hold out on the hope of a white Christmas morning this year.

Video: Watch Wednesday’s forecast with Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang