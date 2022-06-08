Weather Wednesday: Truth or myths behind weather folklore

Before scientific weather forecasting was available, humans had ways of predicting the weather.

There are sayings that have been passed down for centuries, some even dating back to biblical times. Some of this weather folklore has been proven true and some loosely accurate.

Let’s take a look at some of the most commonly heard phrases and their scientific accuracy.

“Red sky in morning, sailors take warning. Red sky at night, sailor’s delight.”

This one is mostly true. We all know that the sun rises in the east and sets in the west. We also know that storm systems generally move opposite of that, from west to east.

So in the morning as the sun is rising in the east and storm clouds are brewing the west, the light from the sun will hit the storm cloud in the distance.

That light is then reflected back at a longer wavelength, giving it the red color that we see. This is particularly true for clouds higher in the atmosphere, which tend to be composed of ice crystals. These types of high-level clouds are generally on the leading edge of an approaching storm.

If a red sky is seen in the evening, there can be two reasons that calmer weather is approaching.

First scenario is the storm clouds are east of us and the sun is setting to the west. So just like the morning red sky, the setting sunlight hits the storm to the east and reflects back as red.

But we know that storms move east, so this means that inclement weather is moving out.

Second, a red sky at night can also signal that high pressure is settling in. High pressure equates to sinking air. When air sinks, it tends to trap aerosols, dust particles or particulates in the atmosphere. The light refracted from this matter can give off that red hue, which indicates high pressure is moving in and calm weather is on the horizon.

This adage actually dates back to the Bible in Matthew 16:2-3 when Jesus was talking to the Pharisees and said, “When evening comes, you say, ‘It will be fair weather for the sky is red,’ and in the morning, ‘Today it will be stormy, for the sky is red and overcast.’ You know how to interpret the appearance of the sky, but you cannot interpret the signs of the times.”

So where can this rhyme go wrong? Well, if you noticed I said storms “generally” move from west to east.

This of course isn’t always the case. Many times over, we see storms move from the south or from the north. And secondly, it doesn’t address the fact that other factors could alter the sky color, such as smoke from a distant fire.

"No weather is ill if the wind be still."

This one is true — and false.

So what is true?

Well, when high pressure settles into a region, it generally means sinking air. That sinking air mass means little cloud development, because you need rising air for that to happen, and generally no precipitation. But it also means winds can be very calm.

Now where does this become false?

Several weeks ago I answered a question about what causes the “calm before the storm.” The winds can get very still in this scenario, which of course does not mean quiet weather — it is quite the opposite.

“If there is a ring around the moon, expect snow or rain soon.”

Again, this is generally true. Ahead of storm systems, we tend to see high-level cirrus clouds. These clouds are entirely composed of ice crystals. As light from the moon passes through these ice crystals at a 22-degree angle, it is reflected and refracted and then forms a ring, or lunar halo.

This doesn’t always mean that storms are approaching. Sometimes storms may pass to the north or south of any given point, even though a lunar halo is seen.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.