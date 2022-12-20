Weather Wednesday: Snow could affect holiday travel; dangerous wind chill coming Friday

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snow falls on Interstate 244 near Lewis Avenue in the winter of 2014. Snowfall in the forecast Thursday could affect travel for those trying to reach their destinations ahead of Christmas Eve.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

A strong cold front will move into the area Wednesday night, bringing with it the coldest air we have seen so far this season, along with a chance of accumulating snowfall and blowing snow.

So how will this affect your holiday travel, if at all?

If you have plans to travel on Thursday, you may experience a delay. As of now, we are expecting snowfall and blowing snow as winds will gust to nearly 40 mph at times throughout the day Thursday. This will definitely cause impacts in Oklahoma and on roads to the north.

If you are heading south on Thursday, it will remain cold and windy, but the snow chances diminish closer to the Interstate 40 corridor.

If you are flying on Thursday, you will want to check with your airline carrier, as there may be delays from reduced visibility amid the blowing snowfall.

Beyond Thursday, the chance for snowfall decreases. In fact, I expect most of the snow to be out of the area by Thursday night.

However, the roadways early Friday may still be affected, especially north of the Tulsa area; higher snow totals are expected in Kansas.

As we head into Friday, the big story will be the wind chill. While it may not affect travel, it will be something to consider when out and about getting ready for the holiday.

The National Weather Service has already issued a wind chill watch with the potential for feels-like temperatures near minus-20 degrees. With wind chill values that low, frostbite on exposed skin can occur in as little as 30 minutes. Winds Thursday night into Friday are forecast to gust from 25 mph to 40 mph from the north.

The good news is that this cold blast won't last long. While temperatures will be frigid on Thursday and Friday, by Christmas Eve we will be back in the 20s for the highs, even back above freezing on Christmas Day.

Dry conditions are also in the forecasts for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the following few days after. So any return trips you may be taking should not be affected.

And as far as our chances of a white Christmas this year — unfortunately, it looks like we won’t be seeing one once again.

