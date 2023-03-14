It seems like in Oklahoma you have two types of people: those who’ll stand outside on their porch during a tornado event and those who frankly hate the months of April and May. Of course, it isn’t that cut and dry, but there are a good amount of individuals who have anxiety when it comes to severe weather season and the threats it may bring.

I spoke with Kim Klockow McClain, the research scientist and societal applications coordinator for the Cooperative Institute for Mesoscale Meteorological Studies and the group lead from the Societal Impacts Group within the National Severe Storms Laboratory. This means McClain studies human behavior as it relates to weather events.

With the start of severe weather season upon us, important questions and concerns arise about preparedness. When I spoke with McClain, we covered a variety of topics, including new research on tornado survivability, how to navigate “clickbait” on the internet about severe storm potential, trusting local meteorologists and officials with watches and warnings, and the misconception of risk-prone areas in our state.

“I just gave a talk about tornado survivability,” McClain told me. “What I found from our recent research is that we, as a meteorological community, are sometimes overshooting what is necessary to do in a tornadic-warned event.”

McClain said the common misconception is that, in order to survive a tornado, you have to go underground.

“But realistically there aren’t that many people that have access to a basement or storm shelter,” McClain said. “So then we see people that endure the trauma of thinking that it doesn’t matter what action they take; it won’t be enough.”

But McClain said the bottom line is that very basic things can improve survival odds in severe weather. Her recent studies showed that 99% of those who experience the worst tornadoes will still survive, as long as they put themselves in a structure that is attached to the ground — such as a house or an office building — with as many walls between themselves and the outside as possible.

“It doesn’t need to be a concrete bunker,” McClain said. “Just be in a house that is attached to the ground — even on the worst days.”

Remember, too, that it has been 10 years since we have seen an EF-5 tornado in Oklahoma.

“We need to change what we convey to the public about survival,” McClain said. “If people are told that the only thing that saves them is something they don’t have access to (like a basement), then they will have a high fear and end up trying to handle the situation with emotions versus handling the actual threat.”

It is something McClain describes as “emotion-focused coping.”

“The (2013) El Reno event is a perfect example of this,” she said of the fatal EF-3. “People thought that if they weren’t able to get underground that driving off in their car to escape the tornado was a better idea.”

The problem is those cars are like mobile homes. They are easily picked up, and the odds of survival, according to McClain, are greatly reduced.

“When it comes to mobile homes, your chances of dying are actually 30 times higher,” McClain said. “So if you see a warning issued for your area, just head to a friend or relative’s home for shelter, instead.”

So when it comes to watches and warnings, how trustworthy are Oklahomans of local officials and meteorologists?

“The research we are doing is showing mixed evidence,” McClain explained. “Sometimes people tend to watch conditions on their own rather than immediately take action. This could be a response of dealing with too many recent false alarms, so the trust is a little less. But then there are also areas that have dealt with many false alarms, but their trust in officials is still high.”

McClain said that in recent research when Oklahomans were asked what actions they take throughout severe-warned events, many affirm that they don’t shelter right away. Instead, they confirm the threat and continue monitoring the situation.

“When warnings are issued, these people are watching and confirming whether or not the storm will actually hit them, which I have no problem with” McClain said. “You have to remember that the spatial area of what is actually hit in a severe-warned storm is only 1% of the total warned area.”

McClain said that where we lose communication is when people aren’t aware of an event at all.

“This can often be from a language barrier. Those are the people we need to focus on,” she said.

As meteorologists, we know that we need to inform the public, but what happens when meteorologists start predicting large events too far in the future with low certainty? That is often referred to as clickbait: a post or prediction of an event that creates unnecessary hype on a situation when certainty of the event is still rather low.

“The outcome of this behavior is something we still don’t have a great understanding of,” McClain said. “It is good and bad. If you always give people the worst-case scenario, then you will find that this repeated exposure leads to distrust.”

However, McClain said the trade-off is that it can cut out the other noise on the internet and bring attention to weather, which can be beneficial.

“The only problem is: ‘Where do people go from there for information?’” McClain said. “While it can spark a more detailed conversation about what is to come, we still don’t know if people take a post for face value or do more of their own research to get the full details on the situation.”

McClain also said some of her team’s recent research has been specific to our state.

“It is interesting to me that there are towns or parts of towns that take on a risk-prone status,” she said. “People tend to think that tornadoes go through specific towns, but that isn’t always how it works.”

She used the example of two cities: Norman and Moore.

“There is a deep-rooted belief that Moore is more prone to tornadoes than Norman is,” McClain explained. “In fact, people in Moore feel almost twice at risk.”

McClain added that this starts to become a problem when those in Norman are less likely to prepare during a tornado watch than those in Moore. Why? Well, Moore has had more historic tornadoes that were very visual. However, according to McClain, Norman has had a lot of significant EF-4 tornadoes; they just happened more on the eastern outskirts of town rather than right through the heart of the city.

“We all live in Oklahoma,” she said. “Everyone in every place needs to prepare the same. The tornado doesn’t care about rivers or hills. It is guided by forces that are so much greater than surface influences.”