Weather Wednesday: July was Tulsa's seventh-warmest on record

The heat was relentless this past month of July.

The heat dome that seemed to blanket the state for days on end resulted in Tulsa's finishing out the seventh-warmest July on record with an average of 88 degrees, according to Nicole McGavock with the Tulsa National Weather Service office.

That average accounts for daytime highs and overnight lows.

And according to Oklahoma Mesonet data, the statewide average temperature for the month was 85.9 degrees, or 4 degrees above normal. This tied July 1998 and July 2012 for the seventh-warmest on record statewide as well.

“Locally in Tulsa, the warmest July was 91.7 degrees in 1980 and 90.9 degrees in 2011,” McGavok said. “And last year, July 2021, the monthly average temperature was 81.5 degrees.”

Across the state, the hottest temperature recorded by the Oklahoma Mesonet was in Mangum, in the southwestern part of the state, at a scorching 115 degrees on July 19.

That day was the third time in history that all 120 Mesonet sites in the state reached at least 100 degrees, and it is the first time in Mesonet data history, since the mid-1990s, that all sites reached over 103 degrees at once. In Tulsa, the hottest day this past month was July 18, when the temperature reached 108 degrees.

According to the Mesonet, the statewide average rainfall total for the month was 1.79 inches, ranking this the 32nd-driest July on record.

“As far as measurable rainfall goes, technically Tulsa only went 21 days with no rain between the two months of June and July," McGavock said. “There was 0.02 inches recorded on June 28 at the official site at the Tulsa International Airport. And then there was another 17-day streak prior to June 28.”

The last week of July brought some much-needed rain to the area. Tulsa saw 2.83 inches of rainfall as multiple rounds of storms moved through.

But with the good also came the bad. Unfortunately, a confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down in Broken Arrow. This brought the number of statewide tornadoes for 2022 up to 41.

Previously “for the Tulsa area, the last confirmed tornado was March 30, 2022,” McGavock said. “The last tornado in July was on July 9, 2015, an EF-1 in Adair County.”

McGavock went on to say that there was an EF-1 in LeFlore County on July 7, 2015. For the state as a whole, the last July tornado was in Payne County, an EF-1, on July 10, 2021.

The other stressor that plagued the state was the increasing drought. At the beginning of June, drought covered 31% of the state, but that jumped to 100% coverage by the end of July, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“Drought can happen any time of year, though late summer can be more prone to drought when there is a lack of rainfall due to higher temperatures and plant uptake of water in the middle of the growing season,” McGavock said.

“Since the drought monitor began in 2000, there have been a few times when the entire state of OK has been in drought. Those times were in September 2000, March 2006, August 2006, summer and fall 2011, summer 2012 through winter 2013.”

As we move forward into August, similar conditions are in the forecast. According to the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, we can expect above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation in eastern Oklahoma.

