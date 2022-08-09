Weather Wednesday: Is heat lightning really a thing?

It is one of the most misused weather terms: heat lightning. I am sure you have heard of it.

On a hot summer evening, you may notice a tall cloud in the distance that is all aglow with electricity. That’s heat lightning, right? Well, not exactly. Heat lightning is commonly thought to be a phenomenon where heat in the atmosphere sparks electricity in the sky but rain and lightning are not actually present.

This theory is false, and unfortunately heat lightning doesn’t exist, either.

“It is actually just distant lightning,” said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the Tulsa National Weather Service.

So what you think is electricity within a cloud is actually lightning from a distant thunderstorm, far enough away that the sound of thunder doesn’t reach you but the flashes of light from lightning does. That makes sense because we can see lightning up to 100 miles away but we can hear thunder only up to 10 miles away.

According to the National Weather Service, often obstructions such as mountains, hills or trees prevent people from seeing the lightning itself. Sometimes the curvature of the earth can obstruct an observer from seeing the actual lightning.

But instead your eye catches that faint flash of light along the tops of the clouds as it is reflecting off other high-level clouds.

The curvature of the earth is also what can cause the sound of thunder not to travel as far. The sound of thunder must travel through the lowest levels of the atmosphere, which means temperature and density can alter its path. Thunder may also bounce off the earth’s surface, meaning some may never hear it.

So now we understand what it is (or isn’t). So then the other question may be: Why would this occur in the summer and not the winter?

“I think it tends to be cloudier in the cool season when we have storms around,” Piltz said. “So we just can’t see the more distant lightning. In the summer, storms tend to happen because of small-scale things and not large-scale fronts. So sometimes the skies are clearer around the storms.”