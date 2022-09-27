 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
WEATHER WEDNESDAY

Weather Wednesday: Hurricane Ian poses substantial risk for Tampa Bay area

The eye wall of Hurricane Ian is anticipated to make landfall Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast shores of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of more than 130 mph.

With hurricane watches and warnings spanning west Florida’s coastline, millions of residents have been strongly urged to evacuate before the storm.

Tampa has been the main focus with this storm, as the Tampa Bay metro area remains susceptible to massive flooding from storm surge. Tampa Bay’s sloped sea floor puts it under risk. Tuesday evening, forecasters said they expected Ian to make landfall near Port Charlotte, just south of Sarasota and about 100 miles south of Tampa.

“The sea floor (in the bay) has a gentle slope from the depths to the coastline in the eastern Gulf,” said Steve Piltz meteorologist in charge at the Tulsa National Weather Service. “So with that, water is more easily forced forward over a longer stretch. That, with the shape of the coast, makes it extra susceptible.”

Hurricane-force winds may extend out 35 miles from the eye wall. And tropical force winds may extend over 100 miles out from the center of the storm.

According to maps released from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the worst-case scenario would be a storm surge of 8 to 12 feet from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay area — a distance of more than 100 miles.

Now that the hurricane has moved off the coastline of Cuba, it will once again gain strength over the warm waters as its path becomes well defined.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Florida and authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance.

I sat in on their meeting late Tuesday afternoon ahead of the storm. The agencies assured Florida officials that water, food and aid will be available to those in need and impacted by the storms.

Heavy rain may bring 12-15 inches of rainfall with 2 feet or more in isolated areas — and flash and urban flooding. This would be one to two months’ worth of rainfall in just 24-48 hours.

Hurricane Ian struck western Cuba on Tuesday morning as a category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. Tens of thousands of people evacuated, and 55 shelters were set up ahead of time to help those in need.

Now as the storm approaches Florida, it is likely to continue to gain strength. All eyes will be on Ian today as it nears landfall.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

