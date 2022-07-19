Weather Wednesday: How is the air temperature 'officially' recorded?

You just read today’s forecast: 108 degrees. Man, that’s hot.

It is now 5 p.m. and you are heading home from work. You take a look down at your car’s thermostat and it reads: 112 degrees. What? How is this so off from Kirsten’s forecast? The reason has to do with the way “official” temperature readings are taken.

Temperature readings are recorded by the Automated Surface Observing System — or ASOS — a joint program between local National Weather Service offices and the Federal Aviation Administration. The ASOS station for Tulsa is located at Tulsa International Airport.

These ASOS stations work around the clock providing information on current weather observations. The station has sensors to measure pressure, precipitation type and amount, wind speed and direction, dew point, visibility, cloud height, and, of course, air temperature.

The air temperature is taken by a thermometer, like in your car, but the difference is the thermometer used at the ASOS station is located inside a solar screen. A solar screen is much like a Stevenson screen, which is a shelter for the meteorological instruments protecting them from direct heat and precipitation. The device was designed by Thomas Stevenson in the 1860s.

According to Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Tulsa, the Stevenson screens were used at ASOS stations until recently, when their use was discontinued due to an upgrade in electronic sensors. The sensors are now smaller than the older glass thermometers. With this change in size, the screen or box around the sensor has changed, as well. The concept is still the same, though.

Solar screens and Stevenson screens are painted white because white’s high albedo, as I have mentioned in a previous column, reflects a great amount of incoming solar radiation. They also are typically made of wood and have vents. This allows for air flow but still shields the thermometer from direct sunlight. The shelter is placed over a grassy surface and around 4 to 6 feet above the ground.

So why is your car reading so much higher?

According to Keith Combs, sales manager at Robertson Tire in Tulsa, the thermometer of a car is located in the grill. This means, like the Stevenson screen, it will get air flow, but the metal surrounding it has a large effect on the temperature reading.

“With the sheet metal surrounding it, it is very similar to an oven,” said Combs.

You may have noticed that the temperature will read higher right when you start the car after it has been sitting a while. But after you get going down the road, that temperature will drop slightly.

“Once that air gets flowing through the grill, the temperature will cool down a bit,” Combs said.

Tuesday’s high was “officially” 108 degrees, recorded at Tulsa International Airport, the NWS said. That makes it the hottest day so far this year, but not a daily record. The record high for the date is 113 degrees in 1936.

Triple-digit highs remain in the forecast for the next seven to 10 days.