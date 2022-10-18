Weather Wednesday: How does the drought affect fall foliage?

Watching the leaves change is one of the beauties of living in eastern Oklahoma.

But have you ever wondered why this happens? Or maybe you’ve noticed that some years’ leaves look more vibrant than others?

Well, there is an entire scientific lesson behind it all, and it dates back to something many of us learned about at an early age — photosynthesis.

So maybe it has been a few years since you went over photosynthesis. Well, here’s a quick recap.

Photosynthesis is when plants absorb sunlight, store it and convert it into energy to survive. In simpler words, plants use it as fuel or food.

Just as any living being, plants are made up of molecules, and the most dominant of those molecules is chlorophyll.

Chlorophyll gives leaves their green hue during the growing months and aids in the photosynthesis process.

As we move into the latter half of the year, the days become shorter and we have less sunlight. With less sunlight, that chlorophyll, the green color, breaks down and allows the leaves’ red, orange, and yellow pigments to come through.

Each of those pigments has a name, as well. Xanthophylls cause the yellow hues; carotenoids cause the orange hues; and anthocyanins cause the red hues to come through.

Beyond the genetics of the leaves, weather plays a large part in the changing colors. Moisture in the soil — which of course we have lacked this year — aids in the vibrancy of the leaf changes.

According to the most recent map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor, Tulsa County and all of eastern Oklahoma remain in either extreme or exceptional drought.

This includes the Talimena Scenic Drive, the 54-mile stretch of road that begins in Talimena, Oklahoma, and ends in Mena, Arkansas, which is known for its beautiful color each year.

I sat down with Paul James, a master gardener and chemist from Southwood Landscape and Garden Center, to get his take on this year’s season. You may remember Paul from his long-running show on HGTV, Gardening by the Yard.

“The biggest concern this year with fall colors is the lack of moisture,” James said. “The hot temperatures we experienced late in the season won’t have as much of an effect on it. But without that moisture, you won’t get a good color.”

James said we will still see a change, of course, because the changes in color happen due to the change in day length.

“The day length is what will trigger those chemical processes to occur and colors to change,” he said. “When the days become shorter and the nights become longer, it sets on that internal trigger in the leaves. It just may not be as colorful as years past.”