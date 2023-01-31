Weather Wednesday: Go behind the scenes at Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Thursday is Groundhog Day — “the Super Bowl for meteorologists,” as some call it. It’s a day when all eyes turn toward the weather in hopes of an early spring.

Regardless if you believe the folklore, after a week like this, I think we can all agree that an early spring may not be the worst thing. However, the jury is still out. On Thursday the furry critter will make his prediction, laying fate to all who follow him.

This past week in our Across the Sky podcast, we sat down with Joe Murgo, a chief meteorologist at WTAJ in Altoona, Pennsylvania, who has covered our old friend Phil since 2002. He was recently named to Punxsutawney’s Hall of Fame and shared some behind-the-scene details as to what goes down at Gobbler’s Knob.

“The whole thing actually started off with Candlemas Day in Europe, which is a Christian holiday,” Murgo said. “It was brought about because at that time (on Feb. 2) they were halfway between winter solstice and spring equinox — and the Europeans were itching to get past the cold.”

Murgo said when the Germans migrated to Pennsylvania, which actually still has a large German population to this day, they decided to keep the tradition going. But instead of using hedgehogs like they did in Europe, they moved to groundhogs by the late 1800s. Murgo mentioned that a local newspaper put out the first forecast and it continued to grow from there year after year.

Fast forward to present day, and crowds may surpass 30,000 for the celebration in Punxsutawney, Murgo said.

“Before 1993 there weren’t too many people, but after the movie (“Groundhog Day” with Bill Murray) came out, it was a hit,” he said. “And then suddenly thousands of people began to make the trip there.”

Murgo’s first time to cover Groundhog Day was Feb. 2, 2002: “a memorable date,” he called it.

He said it was quite the learning experience.

“I was in the back of the crowd that year,” Murgo said. But shortly thereafter he found himself a front-row seat to the stage, and he has kept it for two decades now.

“In 2002 it was still a party,” Murgo said. “Now it is very much more organized and without any alcohol. Instead it is like a warmup concert with dancing and games to help keep the people warm before Phil comes out.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Punxsutawney Phil has forecasted six more weeks of winter over 100 times and an early spring a little over 20 times; 10 years were lost with no records kept.

“Problem is, what is the actual definition of winter in all this,” Murgo asked. “Is it cold, or is it snow, and how much snow — I mean, it still snows in spring.”

One method uses average temperatures for February and March. If average temperatures for the month are above normal, then it considers it an early spring, and if they are below average, a longer winter.

However, according to NOAA, if this method is used, that means Phil has been right in his predictions only 40% of the time in the past 10 years. Maybe not the best track record, but a minor detail to those who love to celebrate the yearly tradition.

