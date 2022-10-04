Weather Wednesday: Drought conditions persist with no relief in sight

It has been over a month since Tulsa has recorded any measurable rainfall. As of Wednesday, we are at 33 days with no rain. And while it seems like a long stint, it still doesn’t land us (so far) on the top 25 list of consecutive days with a 0.01-inch or less of rain.

Unfortunately, I wouldn’t be surprised if we do make that list — and rather soon. Just give us four more days without rain and we will start our crawl at the bottom of the list, rivaling a run length of 37 days without rainfall back in the summer of 1901.

And according to data from the National Weather Service in Tulsa, the longest string of days without measurable rainfall was 67 days in October of 1910. But even though I am counting consecutive dry days here, our problem really started well before that.

“This below-normal rainfall started June 11, 2022, after a wet period,” said weather service forecaster Nicole McGavock. “And even though we’ve had some rain since then, we are well below normal.”

This dry period does land us on one list though — the 9th driest June 11-Oct. 3 period on record. And according to the Oklahoma Mesonet, this past September was the driest on record since 1956, with roughly 99 percent of the state in some sort of drought conditions.

With all this dry talk, you can imagine the drought has only worsened in the past four months.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor Index, Tulsa County is under D3, or extreme drought, conditions. But based on past information from the Tulsa NWS, while it may be rare, it isn’t unheard of to see these types of drought conditions in the fall.

“There were D3 or worse conditions at some point in the fall of 2006, 2011, 2012, 2021 and this year,” said McGavock. “This was since the start of the Drought Monitor in 2000. Since 2000, 2012 has been the worst drought for northeast OK in recent history in both severity and length of time.”

So what type of impacts can we expect this year from the persistent drought?

“There has been an increase in wildfire activity and the majority of the counties in eastern OK have burn bans in effect,” McGavock said. “I’ve heard that ponds are getting very low across the region, and I imagine the agriculture sector is feeling the impacts of the drought as well.”

Most of the larger lakes and reservoirs in eastern Oklahoma are also below the top of their conservation pools.

According to the recent release from the Oklahoma Mesonet, the USDA estimated that 91% of the state’s topsoil moisture was considered “short to very short” by the end of the month. The Oklahoma Mesonet also recorded measuring critically dry soils down to at least 32 inches, which helps boost the large wildfire potential across the state.

And as far as the fall color goes, we may see an effect there as well.

“The biggest concern with the fall color is the lack of moisture,” said Paul James of Southwood Landscape and Garden Center. “Without moisture, you don’t get good color.”

According to the most recent outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, October will continue to be below normal for precipitation.