A new United States record was set this past weekend at New Hampshire’s Mount Washington. At a little over 6,200 feet in elevation, Mount Washington is the highest point along the northeast. And after a cold blast of Arctic air moved through, the internet was buzzing about the conditions at the Mount Washington Observatory as the coldest U.S. wind chill ever recorded.

By Saturday morning the air temperature had fallen to minus 46 degrees Fahrenheit, shattering the previous record low for that day of minus 32 degrees back in 1963. But what got most people talking was the wind chill. It dropped to minus 108 degrees, beating the previous all-time record low for the United States of minus 102 degrees.

What does wind chill really mean?

Some meteorologists may explain it as the “feels-like” temperature because essentially that’s what it is: how cold the temperatures will feel to your skin when the wind is factored in.

According to the National Weather Service, the wind chill temperature index uses advances in science to provide an easy and understandable way of calculating how the temperatures will feel and the danger of winter winds when paired with freezing temperatures.

The wind chill temperature index calculates the wind speed at a height of 5 feet from the ground and incorporates the body’s heat loss during cold and windy days, according to the National Weather Service. It assumes no impact from the sun, which could raise the temperature.

Those long calculations result in a neat, easily-digestible chart to help users better understand how they may feel upon stepping outside.

Wind chill watches and warnings were developed by the National Weather Service to keep people aware of when dangerously cold temperatures may settle in. Frostbite and hypothermia are the main dangers to the human body when temperatures get too low.

I contacted Steve Piltz, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, to find out what our lowest recorded wind chill was. Surprisingly, it wasn’t that long ago.

You remember that cold snap in February 2021? Well, we saw our all-time record low wind chill that week on Feb. 16 at minus 27 degrees. Prior to that, the coldest wind chill in Tulsa was minus 26 degrees on Dec. 22, 1989. This is from data collected between 1947 and 2022.

“The NWS does not keep official records for wind chill,” Piltz said. “But we can sort the data and get a good idea. And minus 27 degrees is about as low as the wind chill ever got.”