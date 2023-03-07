When it comes to daylight saving time, people have split opinions. Some love that we have longer days with the sunset advancing into the 7 p.m. hour, while others miss the fact that it gets lighter earlier.

Personally, when I worked that early-morning shift in television news, I used to love those winter months when daylight saving time ended and the sunsets came closer to 6 p.m. Of course my unnatural bedtime was around 6:30 p.m. those days, so you could imagine why I would favor it. But now, as a mother of (almost) three kids, having a later sunset hour seems to suit our family and the many activities we have planned.

Of course each story varies from person to person, depending on their lifestyle and schedule.

But regardless, one thing remains: The time change has an effect on your body.

“It definitely can affect your sleep pattern in a negative way,” said Hanna Kopczynski, a registered nurse in the Tulsa area. “Extensive research has shown that early-morning light is important to have a more natural sleep pattern.”

Kopczynski says that when clocks are shifted an hour ahead to cut out that morning light, it messes with our natural circadian rhythm.

“Some people may not think that it affects them, but it does — just some more than others,” she said. “And it has lingering effects, as well — not just with your sleep pattern but your overall health.”

She noted that studies have shown an increase in cardiovascular issues around the time change, as well as car accidents due to lack of sleep.

“Your mental health can also be impacted,” Kopczynski said. “It goes back to that extra hour of morning light that helps us wake up naturally.”

According to National Geographic, the initial idea behind the change in our clocks was to maximize humans’ use of the sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Earth rotates on its axis at a 23.4 degree tilt around the sun. So while the equator actually has a constant 12 hours of sunlight and 12 hours of darkness the entire year, the Southern and Northern hemispheres do not.

Daylight saving time, often incorrectly called daylight savings time, begins every year on the second Sunday of March — which for 2023 lands this Sunday, March 12. At 2 a.m. clocks “spring forward” an hour, which means sunrises will go from occurring at 6:40 a.m. Saturday to 7:39 a.m. Sunday.

But in response, the sunlight sticks around for another hour in the evening. This Saturday the sunset time will be 6:27 p.m., but on Sunday it won’t occur until 7:28 p.m.