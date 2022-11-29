Weather Wednesday: Can the cold give you a cold?

We have seen quite the temperature swings this week in Oklahoma. This time of year, our average high is 56 degrees, and on Tuesday we saw highs top out almost 15 degrees above average at 70 degrees.

But with a strong cold front that was moving through Tuesday, Wednesday morning wind chills are expected in the teens and 20s across the state. It would seem those types of temperature swings could give you whiplash.

They can’t, but they can give you something else — a cold.

“While the change in temperature does not make you sick, the change in weather can predispose you to getting sick because of how your body responds to these temperature changes,” said Liz Bell, director of the Cardiovascular Service Line with Ascension St. John. “Winter means drier air, which dries our mucous membranes and allows viruses to enter our bodies more easily.”

Bell added that the cold can make your immune system weaker because your body is attempting to adapt to the weather switch and certain viruses can live longer in the cold.

And, according to Bell, we are in the thick of the cold season now.

“Cold cases generally rise between late September through the month of March in Oklahoma,” Bell said.

Which, of course, is when we start to see that cooler weather settle into Oklahoma.

Our average first freeze occurs around Nov. 3, and our last freeze occurs around March 29.

And this year in particular it seems as though we have seen an early start to the cold weather and winter events.

According to the Tulsa National Weather Service, we have seen three accumulating snow events in parts of eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas this November. However, the NWS added that the early start doesn’t necessarily have any bearing on what happens the rest of the winter.

The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows we are at equal odds of below- or near-normal temperatures across eastern Oklahoma through February.

Regardless, it is still colder outside, and that means you will be spending more time indoors.

“There is an increase in exposure to other sick people because we are indoors for longer amounts of time,” Bell said. “There are more germs indoors.”

Bell does have a few tips to stay healthy this winter season.

“It is beneficial to stay warm by covering our bodies with warm coats, hats and gloves, which can protect your immune system,” she said. Also, “maintaining proper hydration is important. Working to maintain adequate rest of seven to eight hours per night and eating healthy will benefit you.”

And, of course, Bell added that handwashing and staying home if you don’t feel well are both effective ways to prevent the spread of germs.

