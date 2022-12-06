Weather Wednesday: A look back at the December ice storm 15 years ago

If you’ve lived in Tulsa for a while, not a winter goes by that you aren’t reminded of the 2007 December ice storm.

Or if you are like me and weren’t around here 15 years ago, you still hear stories of the event every year. Why? It was a storm for the record books.

At the peak of the storm, 641,000 residents were without power — almost 80% of Tulsans in the dark. On top of that, the city cleaned up 750,000 cubic yards of debris — enough debris to fill up an Olympic-size swimming pool 100 times. The statewide cleanup cost was estimated to be near $200 million, and more than 25 deaths occurred.

So how did such a costly, fatal storm come about — and what are our chances of seeing something like this again? Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Tulsa, was working during the event and describes it as a perfect storm.

“That was a really rough storm because it was right down the I-44 corridor,” Piltz said. “Everyone along the interstate from Oklahoma City to Tulsa and through Miami was impacted. That zone had anywhere from ¾ to 1½ inches of ice.”

When it comes to ice accumulations, typically a quarter-inch or less is just an annoyance, but travel is still manageable. A quarter-inch to a half-inch can make tree limbs sag or break, and most roads become icy. Over a half-inch will take down power lines, damage trees and make traveling nearly impossible. But in December 2007, we had at least 2 to 4 times that, with a crippling amount of 1-2 inches of ice accumulation in some spots.

The cause of this event was like some storm systems we’d seen in the past. A cold front came through and brought in cold artic air at the surface, and several weather disturbances moved in behind that. Those disturbances brought precipitation, and with the cold air already at the surface, this kind of set-up forecasts an ice storm.

A good way to think of it is like a column of air.

In this column, there is air that is below freezing at the surface but above freezing as you go up in height through the atmosphere toward the clouds.

As you get closer to the clouds, the precipitation falls in liquid form since it is above freezing at that level in the column of air. As the rain falls through the column and heads to the ground, it hits that sub-freezing air and freezes on contact at the surface.

With snow, that column of air is below 32 degrees all the way from the atmosphere through the clouds and down to the surface. So that entire column of air stays below freezing. That means the precipitation that falls is already frozen as snow and stays that way until it hits the ground.

In the 2007 event, ice began to come down on Saturday, Dec. 6 and continued through Sunday night, Dec. 7. Piltz said that it was actually a pretty well anticipated storm with the ice expected, but the power outages surprised forecasters — and residents.

“When you live in Tulsa, you don’t think about being out of power for multiple days,” Piltz said. “Most Tulsans can work with a couple of hours to a day without power, but when you start going three to five days, that’s when you start to really stretch.”

At the height of the storm that weekend, 78 out of every 100 PSO customers lost power. And despite PSO employees working around the clock to help restore power, more than 150,000 residents lacked power a full week later.

So what about this year? In its winter weather report, the Climate Prediction Center is foreseeing a slightly drier winter with equal chances of a warmer or colder than average winter this year.

It doesn’t mean that a rogue ice storm couldn’t happen again, even this year with the center’s predictions. While the 2007 storm was unique with everything that could go wrong definitely going wrong, it could still happen again.

During this history-making storm, the NWS was able to test a new way of communicating with emergency officials. The Sperry-Piltz Ice Accumulation Index (SPIA) is a tool that was put together just before the 2007 storm and had been tested in only one other location previously.

The index determines and forecasts levels of impact using a numbering system of 1-5 based on anticipated damage and impact to an area.

“It allowed us to say on that day that this is a level 5 impact,” Piltz said. “Of course, no one knew what it meant at that time because we just started to use it. But we were able to tell emergency officials that we would need shelters set up for multiple days. And watching how that index performed with this event really gave us confidence in using it going forward.”