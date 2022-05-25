Weather Wednesday: A look back at the 2019 historic flood

May 2019 was a memorable month in terms of weather events for Oklahoma. From flooding to tornadic outbreaks, it left its mark on the state. So how did this historical flood happen — and could it happen again?

Let’s start with the set up. In the middle of that month, an upper-level trough, or a dip in the jet stream, over the western U.S. allowed for multiple rounds of rainfall in Oklahoma. There was also high precipitable water (PWAT) content at that time. If you aren’t familiar with that term, it is a scale used to determine how much moisture is in the atmosphere at any given location, and it allows meteorologists to determine how much rain (or snow) could fall. To give you an idea of the scale: PWAT values of a half inch are low, 1-2 inches would be moderate and anything over 2 inches would be high. When PWAT values are above 2 inches, if rain falls, flooding is likely. During May 2019, the PWAT values were sitting at 1.5 to 2 inches and stayed there for the entire event.

What was unique about this event was its longevity with rounds of rainfall continuing May 18-30. In addition, we had severe weather outbreaks. With multiple rivers cresting and the slow movement of the storm, Steve Piltz with the Tulsa NWS office recalls just how long local meteorologists and officials were covering the event.

“You know, hurricane offices will cover a storm for a week, sometimes two weeks at most,” Piltz said. “However, we were covering this system and its impact on Oklahoma for almost a month straight.”

It all started when two rounds of rainfall came through the state on May 18. A squall line moved through in the morning with a complex later that evening would result in 1.5 inches of rain that day.

Then came May 20-21, 2019. During the event that the Tulsa National Weather Service office would later coin “The Big Rain,” we surpassed the normal rainfall total for the month of May in only 24 hours’ time. Thunderstorms developed in northwest Oklahoma and a warm front moved northward into the state. This boundary would be the igniting line for storms later that afternoon. According to a recap of the events by the Tulsa NWS, 3-6 inches of rain had fallen by the evening from Bristow to Miami, causing the first flooding. Another round of rainfall occurred overnight into the early morning of May 21 with 4-8 inches of rain accumulating. The average rainfall in Tulsa is 5.9” for the month of May.

With the grounds already saturated, so we started to see flash flooding and water rescues with rising creek and river levels.

And we were far from over. The severe weather started May 22-23.

“What I think may be overlooked is the fact that we actually set a record number of tornado warnings during this time as well,” Piltz said. “We had 50 confirmed tornadoes — the most ever recorded for May and the most ever recorded in any month. But that seems to have flown under the radar as compared to the flooding we were experiencing at the time — mainly because some of the tornadoes were in rural areas, whereas the flooding was impacting more populated areas.”

Piltz remembers the night of May 22 as “unprecedented.”

According to NWS records, supercells developed over Okfuskee and Okmulgee counties that night, and additional thunderstorms developed just north of I-44. These storms moved northeast while additional severe storms continued to develop just west, near Osage County. These storms continued overnight into May 23.

Rainfall totals reached nearly 6 inches in some higher spots near Miami, adding to the already-high totals.

On May 23, a pair of barges broke loose and hit Lock and Dam 16 on the Arkansas River north of Webber Falls.

“The sheer volume of things going on was most memorable for me,” Piltz said. “With the flood warnings, the tornadic outbreaks and the runaway barge, we were very busy.

It all reached and peaked and — wow. We were covering all of that on the same night.”

By May 24-25, another round of thunderstorms developed in southwestern Oklahoma and moved into northeast Oklahoma. Again, the PWAT values were extremely high at this point, and the upper-level winds drove these storms across the state. It was just the perfect storm for continued rainfall.

Of course river and lake levels continued to rise as the rainfall continued.

Rounds of off-and-on rain continued until May 30. As a result, according to the Tulsa NWS, from Okmulgee up to the north and northeast toward Bentonville, Arkansas, we saw rainfall totals between 6 inches up to nearly 16 inches. Tulsa saw 12.99 inches in total accumulation.

“The NWS issued 1,530 flood or flash flood products in the month of May alone,” said Nicole McGavock, service hydrologist with the NWS.

According McGavock, 34 rivers flooded; 31 of them reached the “major flood category.” And of the 34 floods, 17 of them lasted for at least seven days, 14 lasted 10-plus days, five lasted 14-plus days, and three lasted 21 days or longer.

“The magnitude of the event was most memorable to me,” McGavock said. “It wasn’t just one big river, it was three big rivers. The widespread nature of it was just mind-boggling. And the hardest part was managing all of that at the same time. Phones were ringing off the hook, and we had so many moving parts.”

While this event was rare, Piltz says it could happen again.

“The circumstances may be different, as they were from the last major flood of 1986,” he said. “But, yes, it could happen again.”

Featured video: Arkansas River levee secured by National Guard and Corps of Engineers in 2019

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.